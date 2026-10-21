Armed Federal Agents Go Door to Door to Hunt for Noncitizen Voters

“HSI is actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS, using an acronym for Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations arm. “Under President Trump, HSI is committed to restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders.”

This effort can be traced back to June, when DHS ordered ICE to specifically target noncitizens who were allegedly voting in elections. The department has claimed that there could be as many as 250,000 fraudulent voters—even though only 156 people have been charged thus far. And that 250,000 number is widely debated, as states say the federal government gave them lists of noncitizen voters riddled with inaccuracies.

The home visits have increased regardless. On Monday, DHS announced that they arrested 11 people in Los Angeles, all of them green card holders. One of those arrested, a 72-year-old Belizean man, said he had never voted and couldn’t remember having registered to vote.