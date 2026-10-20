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Texas’s 5 Biggest Counties Blow Early Voting Records Out of the Water

They all surpassed voter turnout for the 2018 and 2022 elections, and two counties also surpassed turnout for the 2024 election.

People stand in line to vote in Arlington, Texas
Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News/Getty Images

Texas’s five biggest counties smashed voter turnout records on the state’s first day of early voting in the midterm elections.

Harris, Dallas, Bexar, Travis, and Tarrant counties all eclipsed early voting records for at least two of the last three elections, Sawyer Hackett, a political strategist, posted on X Tuesday. Some of those records were set during President Donald Trump’s last midterm elections, in 2018.

Voter turnout was high in the few counties won by former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. In Harris County, the state’s most populous county, more than 104,600 people cast their ballots on Monday. That breaks the previous midterm record set in 2018, when 63,188 votes were cast and Democrats went on to recapture the House.

In Dallas County, home to more than two million people, 76,079 voters cast their ballots, eclipsing the 2018 midterm record of 59,389, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported.

In Bexar County, 42,776 voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting—the highest first-day turnout for a midterm election or non-presidential election in the county’s history.

In Travis County, 40,777 voters cast their ballots, surpassing records from 2022 and 2018, according to the county clerk’s office.

Turnout was also high in some counties where Trump was more popular—but that doesn’t mean Republicans have sealed the deal. In Tarrant County, 50,149 voters cast ballots, a 20 percent increase in voter turnout from 2018. Trump previously won Tarrant county by five points in 2024, after President Joe Biden flipped the county in 2020.

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Trump Says His Third Term Is Stronger Than Ever

Donald Trump appears to believe he’s in his third term (which is still illegal, by the way).

Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Vice President JD Vance watch as Trump speaks from behind his desk in the Oval Office.
Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Vice President JD Vance watch as Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, on October 20.
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Vice President JD Vance watch as Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, on October 20.

President Trump bizarrely spoke about being in his third term as president at a White House event on Tuesday.

Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House about a new anti-fraud program at the Department of Justice, and as usual, he went off-topic. 

“So we have now a border that’s as strong as we’ve ever had by far. It’s been that way since the very beginning of my second term, or third term, depending on the way you want to define it, and I don’t want the results of this; I’d like the third term but I don’t want the results of the second term,” Trump said, alluding to the false idea that he should have won the 2020 presidential election but was thwarted by election fraud. 

Trump went on to brag more about border security and make false claims about the economy going well, but his mention of a third term is sure to invite speculation about whether he plans to flout the Constitution and try to run for president again. There’s also the fact that he’s repeating false election conspiracies as a pretext to interfere in November’s midterms.  

Federal officials are seizing voting machines and ballots, trying to grab voter rolls without legal justification, and bringing Democratic states to court based on flimsy evidence. Are all of these attempts at averting massive Republican losses in two weeks Trump’s way of ensuring he can do what he wants as president? 

So far, Trump’s agenda has only been limited by the courts, with Republicans in Congress reluctant to rein him in on any of his bad decisions, from the Iran war to his whimsical tariffs. He probably sees a GOP-controlled Congress as the only way to keep acting with impunity and avoid any kind of checks on his power, including violating the Constitution. 

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Trump Falls Asleep After Declaring He’s Going to Crack Down on Fraud

Donald Trump announced a tip line where people can call in what they suspect is fraud in exchange for a financial reward—and then promptly dozed off.

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

America’s 80-year-old president is going to get tough on crime, as soon as he finishes his nap.

As soon as Donald Trump stopped talking during a White House press conference Tuesday, he dropped his head, fluttered his eyelids, and seemed to power down. The sudden siesta came on the heels of an announcement in which Trump advertised an unprecedented $25 million program that he believed would entice the public to report suspected fraud.

“Today I’m thrilled to announce the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program. Fraud. Whistleblower. Incentive. Program,” Trump said. “All Americans will now be able to go to the Fraud.gov and report cases of corruption and theft of taxpayer dollars in their communities.

“Here’s what we’re going to be doing: Anybody that can prove that he turned somebody in, in other words he or she, if you turn somebody in and you let’s say report, and you find a billion dollars, we are giving a commission to that person of one percent. That’s a lot of money.

“And if it’s $10 billion, $200 billion, $400 billion, we’re giving a one percent commission to that person. You have to prove that you were the one and prove that it was you, and I don’t know if you can do this, but subject to the laws of our nation, which I feel very strongly about—if a reporter turns somebody in, you have to get approval. Perhaps from your wonderful newspaper. But if you turn somebody in, you get a one percent commission. You may turn it down, or you may say, ‘I’m not going to be a reporter any longer, this is too easy,’” Trump said.

The pitch was, apparently, not enticing enough to keep Trump alert and aware, however. Within minutes, the president appeared to be snoozing, taking a break at the Resolute Desk while Vice President JD Vance spoke in his stead.

The first person to receive the president’s award was conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, who joined Trump and Vance in the Oval Office.

Shirley gained national notoriety last year after he published a video that inspired the conservative caucus to politically scapegoat Somali immigrants. In his widely circulated “investigation,” Shirley door-knocked several Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, arguing that sites that did not respond or allow him—an unannounced, unknown white man—entrance into a center filled with children must have fraudulently accepted federal funding.

It would later emerge that elements of Shirley’s piece were incorrect or inadequately reported: At least two of the centers featured in his video had been closed for several years, according to Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families. The government had also already investigated federal fraud in Minnesota during the Biden administration. More than 90 Minnesotans were charged at the time, and at least 60 were convicted.

Nonetheless, Shirley will receive $10,000 from the Trump administration, according to Fox News.

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“You Better Be Careful”: Trump Lashes Out at White House Reporters

The president became furious after a White House reporter asked him a question about how exactly compensation for his anti-fraud program was going to work.

Donald Trump points and yells, looking bright orange
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump verbally rebuked multiple reporters during his anti-fraud website announcement in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon.

“Wait! Shh! No, no no!” he shouted at a female reporter during the question period of his announcement. “Wait. Wait. Wait!” He then took a male reporter’s question instead.

Next, Trump snapped at The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg. Feinberg first asked Trump a question about why his 1 percent commission on anti-fraud tips would be significantly less than the 10 percent–25 percent going rate that whistleblowers can receive as part of the False Claims Act of 1863—a question that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance bristled at, asking Feinberg where he was from. He answered.

But when Feinberg asked Trump another question five minutes later, Trump appeared not to recognize him, and even threatened him.

“I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” he said, pointing a finger at Feinberg.

“I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange,” Feinberg commented online shortly after the press conference.

Trump then snapped at Feinberg for a third time a few minutes later. “Quiet. Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” he asked.

“Not that I know of, sir,” Feinberg responded quietly.

“I actually think there’s something wrong with you,” Trump replied.

Vance later shared the exchange online, calling Feinberg an “imbecile journalist.”

“Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me, at least have the guts to tag my account,” Feinberg responded.

The president’s childlike outburst is the most recent in the long, acrimonious relationship he’s had with anyone who dares to ask him a real question. It also makes him look ornery and unwell.

“The US President literally snarls at a journalist and calls him a ‘sick person’ for asking a question, and then someone from his administration shows up in Europe and gives a lecture on free speech,” Polish journalist Jakub Wiech commented.

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Vivek Ramaswamy Defends Disgusting Ad With Opponent’s Abusive Mom

Ramaswamy’s new ad features Amy Acton’s estranged mother. Acton, her brother, and court records indicate that their mother abandoned her children after her husband sexually abused Acton.

Vivek Ramaswamy raises a finger while speaking into a microphone
Vivek Ramaswamy
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy won’t take credit for a vile campaign advertisement featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother—but he’s more than happy to defend it.

The Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee’s team released a statement Tuesday championing an ugly attack ad featuring Donna Arthur, who lost custody of Acton after years of documented issues, including homelessness and sexual abuse by a stepfather.

“We don’t know what happened between Amy and her mother, who spoke out about Amy in 2020, but we know that Amy Acton is a serial fabulist who has some serious problems with the truth that the public needs to be aware of before deciding who to entrust as governor,” said Connie Luck, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy.

In a video first obtained by The Rooster, a local political blog in Ohio, Arthur accused her daughter of lying about her upbringing, specifically that her family had been homeless.

“She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life,” Arthur said, adding: “Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.”

In 1978, Arthur’s husband, Cledith “Bud” Arthur, was charged and indicted for rape. Court documents indicate he’d engaged in sexual contact with Acton when she was less than 13 years old. In a 2019 interview, Acton said that she’d been sexually abused between the ages of nine and 12. After her stepfather pleaded guilty, he skipped bail, and Arthur left town with him, Acton said.

The advertisement doesn’t include the typical political disclosures, isn’t running on television, and isn’t being pushed on social media or search engines. Rather, it is being solely championed by right-wing influencers who are foaming at the mouth for the chance to smear Acton’s character.

It’s still not clear who produced the video, but Acton appeared certain that she knows who’s really behind it.

“I won’t normalize somebody who has said that my childhood is something I’m just complaining about, who today just released an ad using my birth mother who I was removed from at the age of 12 for severe abuse and neglect, sexual abuse,” she said in a television interview Tuesday, referring to Ramaswamy. “The words our leaders use matter, and I think it’s going to take courage right now, from all of us, to stop normalizing this sort of rhetoric.”

Ramaswamy previously blasted Acton for discussing the abuse, claiming Ohio needs someone with “a positive vision for our state versus a governor who has none at all other than to complain about what someone else did to her.”

Acton’s brother Philip Stearns also condemned the ad. “It’s not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point,” Stearns said in a statement.

“After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died. This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core—a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants.”

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