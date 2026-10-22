JD Vance Humiliated as NFL Team Snubs His Attempts to Say Hi

This is what TOTAL HUMILIATION looks like: JD Vance attempted to greet Cincinnati Bengals players in the locker room and got snubbed and ghosted by every single player except one. https://t.co/o2TvmTTOUf — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 22, 2026

The entire situation—and its terrible optics—echoed a similar locker room visit by FBI Director Kash Patel, who unexpectedly appeared in videos with the U.S. men’s hockey team after their Olympic gold medal win earlier this year.

At the time, Patel was caught on tape chugging beers inside the locker room in Milan, spurring nationwide backlash as the American public questioned if the conspiracy podcaster turned intelligence chief had utilized taxpayer funds for the excursion. But at least Patel made it inside.

Despite occupying the number two office in America, Vance quietly waited for attention in the Bengals’s hallway. When it became clear that a meet and greet wasn’t going to happen, Vance wandered off with his entourage.