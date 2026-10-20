“You Better Be Careful”: Trump Lashes Out at White House Reporters

Trump snaps at a woman reporter: "Wait. Shhh. Wait, wait. WAIT!" https://t.co/vi4gfbWkpi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

Next, Trump snapped at The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg. Feinberg first asked Trump a question about why his 1 percent commission on anti-fraud tips would be significantly less than the 10 percent–25 percent going rate that whistleblowers can receive as part of the False Claims Act of 1863—a question that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance bristled at, asking Feinberg where he was from. He answered.

But when Feinberg asked Trump another question five minutes later, Trump appeared not to recognize him, and even threatened him.

“I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” he said, pointing a finger at Feinberg.