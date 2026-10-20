“You Better Be Careful”: Trump Lashes Out at White House Reporters
The president became furious after a White House reporter asked him a question about how exactly compensation for his anti-fraud program was going to work.
President Trump verbally rebuked multiple reporters during his anti-fraud website announcement in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon.
“Wait! Shh! No, no no!” he shouted at a female reporter during the question period of his announcement. “Wait. Wait. Wait!” He then took a male reporter’s question instead.
Next, Trump snapped at The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg. Feinberg first asked Trump a question about why his 1 percent commission on anti-fraud tips would be significantly less than the 10 percent–25 percent going rate that whistleblowers can receive as part of the False Claims Act of 1863—a question that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance bristled at, asking Feinberg where he was from. He answered.
But when Feinberg asked Trump another question five minutes later, Trump appeared not to recognize him, and even threatened him.
“I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” he said, pointing a finger at Feinberg.
“I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange,” Feinberg commented online shortly after the press conference.
Trump then snapped at Feinberg for a third time a few minutes later. “Quiet. Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” he asked.
“Not that I know of, sir,” Feinberg responded quietly.
“I actually think there’s something wrong with you,” Trump replied.
Vance later shared the exchange online, calling Feinberg an “imbecile journalist.”
“Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me, at least have the guts to tag my account,” Feinberg responded.
The president’s childlike outburst is the most recent in the long, acrimonious relationship he’s had with anyone who dares to ask him a real question. It also makes him look ornery and unwell.
“The US President literally snarls at a journalist and calls him a ‘sick person’ for asking a question, and then someone from his administration shows up in Europe and gives a lecture on free speech,” Polish journalist Jakub Wiech commented.