Trump Takes His Bizarre Butt Obsession to the Next Level
Move over, Jon Husted. Donald Trump is now being weird about Nicki Minaj too.
President Donald Trump can’t stop talking about other people’s posteriors during his midterm campaign blitz.
At a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, Saturday, Trump continued to rave about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s buttocks.
“I looked at his ass, and I’ve never done that with a man before,” Trump said. “Off the record, women yes, men no.”
Then Trump decided to ogle someone who was actually in the state instead.
“By the way I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj!” Trump said, as the crowd cheered. “That’s hard to miss! That’s—stand up! That’s hard to miss!”
The rapper-singer joined Trump onstage, telling the president that she’d support him if he ran a third time. It’s not clear what any of this had to do with Michigan’s Senate race. Trump did eventually turn his attention to making wildly Islamophobic remarks against Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, calling him a “jihadist” who was “on the side of the terrorists.”
The president’s frequent fantasizing about other people’s bodies has become a mainstay of his weird political rallies, which have started to feel more like a farewell tour than a campaign blitz. Even if Trump isn’t impeached following the midterm elections, it’s not looking likely that the 80-year-old president will hit the campaign trail again.