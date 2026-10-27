RFK Jr. Faces Backlash After Trashing 500 Million Arabs in the World

“They were the first to make books and they, in the thirteenth century, typical Muslim princes had more books in their libraries than in all of Europe. Oh, and all of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood. They’ve created stagnant societies that do one or two things: hatred and war and victimization,” Kennedy said.

RFK: "There's five hundred million Arabs in the world. And yet they don't produce science. They don't win the Novel Prize. They don't win the Fields Prize. They don't win the Wolf Prize. They don't produce literature." https://t.co/ikZHqklQjE — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 26, 2026

The remarks are not only offensive, they are inaccurate. Three Arabs have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry, four Arab people and one Arab organization have won the Nobel Peace Prize, one Arab has won the Nobel Prize in literature, and two Arabs won the Wolf Prize for achievements in chemistry.

Kennedy immediately faced a massive backlash on social media.