RFK Jr. Faces Backlash After Trashing 500 Million Arabs in the World
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thought it was a good use of his time to go on a remarkably racist rant.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to slander an entire ethnic group in a speech Monday.
Kennedy told the Kent County GOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, “There’s 500 million Arabs in the world. And yet they don’t produce science. They don’t win the Nobel Prize. They don’t win the Fields Prize. They don’t win the Wolf Prize. They don’t produce literature.
“They were the first to make books and they, in the thirteenth century, typical Muslim princes had more books in their libraries than in all of Europe. Oh, and all of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood. They’ve created stagnant societies that do one or two things: hatred and war and victimization,” Kennedy said.
The remarks are not only offensive, they are inaccurate. Three Arabs have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry, four Arab people and one Arab organization have won the Nobel Peace Prize, one Arab has won the Nobel Prize in literature, and two Arabs won the Wolf Prize for achievements in chemistry.
Kennedy immediately faced a massive backlash on social media.
“Naguib Mahfouz won the Nobel in Literature in 1988. Ahmed Zewail won the Nobel in Chemistry in 1999, after winning the Wolf Prize. Omar Yaghi won the Nobel in Chemistry in 2025,” user Jordan Guy pointed out. “Algebra is an Arabic word. So is algorithm. The math on this claim doesn’t work.”
Journalist Mehdi Hasan said, “One of the men who won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry last year was a Palestinian-American, Omar Yaghi. Racist POS.”
Saudi Arabian influencer Eyad Al-Hamoud called out Kennedy in Arabic, citing four recent Nobel winners. “The strongest part is that in the responses, they remind the secretary that under Arab rule, the greatest sciences emerged—ones we’re still living off to this day:
“Algebra and algorithms, development of trigonometry and equations, observatories, surgery and anesthesia, the hospital system, modern optics with Ibn al-Haytham, experimental chemistry and distillation, preparation of acids and water clocks (and much more besides),” Hamoud said.
Even Kennedy’s claim about the Muslim Brotherhood is inaccurate, as it doesn’t even have political power in the country where it was founded. But Kennedy’s speech (which comes close to violating laws against federal employees engaging in political campaigns) was meant to denigrate the Michigan Senate candidacy of Egyptian American Abdul El-Sayed, whom conservatives continue to brand as supporting the Muslim Brotherhood despite his repeated disavowals. Never mind that he also has a medical degree as well as a doctorate in public health from Oxford University.