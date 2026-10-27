Republican Senator Says Nine Words Onstage With Trump Before Fleeing

“Is this not the best president of our lifetime?” Hyde-Smith told the crowd, before stepping down. Trump quickly attempted to spin her abrupt departure.

“Thank you, Cindy. I love that, you know? Sometimes they get up and they talk for 10 minutes,” Trump said.

BREAKING: In an embarrassing moment, Republican Cindy Hyde Smith gets too scared to speak at her own rally and leaves after just two seconds. https://t.co/m4CXdHjdCc — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 27, 2026

Despite the rally being held in a Southern, staunchly Republican state, Trump was interrupted at least three times by hecklers during his own speech, including one who shouted, “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” While Trump dismissed the protester as being “paid $250 by [George] Soros,” it seems Hyde-Smith was scared to be on the stage with Trump for too long.