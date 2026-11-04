Democrats Win South Carolina Senate as Lindsey Graham’s Sister Flops
Democrats successfully flipped the seat after voters rejected Darline Graham.
South Carolinian voters weren’t in the mood for groundless nepotism this election season.
Acting South Carolina Senator Darline Graham, the younger sister of the late Lindsey Graham, lost to Democrat Annie Andrews Tuesday.
Andrews beat Graham 51.1–47 percent, Decision Desk HQ projected.
The junior Graham took the reins of her sibling’s powerful office in July, days after the 71-year-old suddenly passed away from an aortic dissection. Despite having zero relevant experience or qualifications, Graham gained the president’s endorsement and was subsequently appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. She then defied Republican strategists by throwing her hat in the GOP primary the following month, besting Representative Ralph Norman, a five-term lawmaker who has represented the Palmetto State in various legislative capacities since 2005.
But voters were apparently unimpressed by Graham’s four-month tenure in office. At the onset, Graham promised to follow in her brother’s footsteps, aligning herself with the MAGA movement and its various policy points. But her ignorance quickly shone through.
During her primary debates, Graham flopped on a softball debate question regarding Taiwan, confessing that “national security is not my thing.” In the same debate, she forgot the population of her own state, falsely claiming that South Carolina’s population is 50 million people—more than New York and Florida combined. Fact check: the state population is less than six million people.
Andrews’s win marks the first time since 2005 that a Democrat has represented South Carolina in the Senate, and the first time that a woman earned the electorate’s vote for the coveted position.