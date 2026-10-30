Vance Answers Question on Housing Costs With Quip About Husted’s Ass

“A constant message that my generation hears from the right is to get married young, have kids young, have as many kids as possible. And I think what the right doesn’t acknowledge most of the time is how disincentivized we are currently because of the cost of owning a home and the general expenses of raising a family,” one young woman said.

“How does the right and yourself expect us to start families young when, you know, the average price of a home in America now costs more than $415,000, which just feels out of reach for us?”

“Sure, sure. Well first of all, again. Thank you for the question, and thanks for the support. I want to point out that I think that I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions by my count. I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s ass,” Vance said.