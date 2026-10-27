Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro Flees to U.S. After Election Defeat

Brazilian outlet O Globo reported that the far-right senator “was convinced he could be arrested.” While both Bolsonaro’s departure point and destination are uncertain, another Brazilian outlet, Metropoles, reported that he was on his way to Florida to seek asylum. Bolsonaro’s father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is currently serving out house arrest in Brazil for attempting his own version of January 6. He also fled to Florida in late 2022 briefly before his arrest.

Bolsonaro, who has still not conceded the election to Lula, had his passport canceled by the Brazilian Supreme Court due to an active money-laundering case against him. He had until 11 a.m. Tuesday to turn his passport in, but of course didn’t show—fueling questions about his whereabouts.

The Trump administration has been quite friendly to Bolsonaro’s family and antagonistic toward Lula’s left-leaning government.