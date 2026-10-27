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Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro Flees to U.S. After Election Defeat

Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate wants to claim political asylum in the United States, sources say.

Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro zones out as he stands in front of a crowd of supporters with a stack of papers in his hand. Several news mics are in front of him.
Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro looks on after the results of Brazil’s general election were reported on October 25.
Ton Molina/Getty Images
Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro looks on after the results of Brazil’s general election were reported on October 25.

Flávio Bolsonaro has fled to the United States after losing Brazil’s presidential election to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil on Sunday, according to multiple outlets.

Bolsonaro’s allies reported his escape to CNN Brasil, and Reuters also confirmed he is headed to the United States, citing two sources.

Brazilian outlet O Globo reported that the far-right senator “was convinced he could be arrested.” While both Bolsonaro’s departure point and destination are uncertain, another Brazilian outlet, Metropoles, reported that he was on his way to Florida to seek asylum. Bolsonaro’s father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is currently serving out house arrest in Brazil for attempting his own version of January 6. He also fled to Florida in late 2022 briefly before his arrest.

Bolsonaro, who has still not conceded the election to Lula, had his passport canceled by the Brazilian Supreme Court due to an active money-laundering case against him. He had until 11 a.m. Tuesday to turn his passport in, but of course didn’t show—fueling questions about his whereabouts.

The Trump administration has been quite friendly to Bolsonaro’s family and antagonistic toward Lula’s left-leaning government.

Neither Bolsonaro nor the U.S. State Department have made a public statement.

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Supreme Court Strips Judges of Power to Pause Trump Deportations

The Supreme Court is allowing Trump to block immigration judges from postponing some deportation cases.

A child sits on the floor on his iPad while a woman squats next to him. Another child in the background is in a stroller as two adults stand nearby.
Children wait outside an immigration court in New York City, on July 31.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Children wait outside an immigration court in New York City, on July 31.

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigration judges can’t postpone deportation cases, giving President Trump another tool in his mass deportation agenda.

The court denied an emergency request to reinstate administrative closure, the practice that allows judges to temporarily delay deportation cases, after the Trump administration made an agreement with the state of Texas to end it in June. The request came from three cities—Baltimore; New Haven, Connecticut; and Columbus, Ohio—and from nonprofit legal aid organization Centro ⁠Legal de la Raza.

The court’s denial was one sentence long without any explanation, a standard practice for emergency requests, and there were no reported dissents.

The agreement to end administrative closure was made in federal court in Texas on the same day the state sued to challenge the practice. A judge also approved the agreement the same day, which the plaintiffs cited in their lawsuit as proof the White House colluded with Texas to get rid of the rule.

“The need for interim relief is ​underscored by the collusion that infected this suit from its inception,” the cities and organization wrote.

Administrative closure used to be common, with immigration judges using the tool to clear packed dockets, especially when a person had proceedings that could prevent their deportation such as a visa petition or appeal of a criminal conviction. Conservative politicians in places like Texas argue that the practice allows immigrants without legal status to stay in the country indefinitely.

The Biden administration tried to make the practice permanent in 2024, but after Trump returned to the White House, the Department of Justice announced it would no longer defend administrative closure. Tuesday’s ruling follows Friday’s federal appeals court decision that immigrants aren’t entitled to bond hearings. In less than a week, the Trump administration has successfully eroded immigration law in order to deport more people.

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Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Yell at Each Other at U.N.

The U.S. and Cuban representatives got into a screaming match on the floor of the United Nations.

Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting while seated.
Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting on September 23.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting on September 23.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz got into a screaming match with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on Tuesday, after Parrilla approached Waltz’s podium mid-speech and called him a liar.

This comes as the U.N. prepares to vote on whether to condemn the U.S. embargo on Cuba, the longest-running economic war and trade embargo in modern history. Parrilla has accused the U.S. of pressuring other countries into voting against a condemnation of the embargo, even as the most recent fuel blockade has led to the collapse of the once-revered Cuban medical system, doubling the infant mortality rate and putting millions of Cubans at risk. Waltz spent the entirety of his speech Tuesday calling Cuba’s government corrupt, accusing its leaders of having a private island and Rolex collections, and blaming them for their country’s current situation—even as the U.S continues to block fuel from reaching the island.

Parrilla interrupted Waltz’s speech by calling for a point of order, arguing that the rules of the General Assembly had been violated, referencing Rule 71, which holds that “a representative may rise to a point of order, and the point of order shall be immediately decided by the President in accordance with the rules of procedure.”

Waltz disagreed, saying that Parrilla just didn’t “like” the points he was making. “He doesn’t like the hard truths,” he said as Parrilla began to approach the podium, still demanding that his point of order be recognized. “You can come and intimidate all you want, I ask you to back away from this podium!”

Waltz then turned back to General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman.

“Mr. President, this individual needs to back away from this podium, he’s not going to intimidate me in the United States of America like he tries to do to political prisoners! I’m the representative of the United States of America, back up!”

“You are a liar!” Parrilla retorted.

“Back away! … Do you understand who you’re dealing with?” Waltz threatened while Parrilla continued to call him a liar. “This is the United States of America. Back up.” The meeting was then suspended.

While President Obama loosened many of the embargo’s restrictions during his tenure, President Trump doubled down on them—especially in his second term when Cuban American Marco Rubio became Secretary of State. The fuel blockade has induced food and water shortages, daily blackouts, a mass exodus from the country, and a medicine shortage that has forced Cubans to buy lifesaving drugs off the black market. Even ventilators keeping premature babies alive aren’t working. The U.S. has continued to insist that these sanctions are targeting Cuba’s Communist government, but they are obviously having direct negative impacts on the Cuban people. Even still, Waltz’s outburst indicates that the Trump administration has no intention of loosening the economic “noose” on Cuba anytime soon.

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JD Vance Gives Worst Defense Yet of Trump’s Senate Election Lawsuit

Apparently Vance’s strategy was to insult people’s intelligence.

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking to reporters outside Air Force Two
Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Alaskans are apparently too “busy” to comprehend what “incumbent” means, according to Vice President JD Vance.

Vance was asked Tuesday to explain the rationale behind a fast-tracked Justice Department lawsuit working to preemptively block the Last Frontier’s Senate election results in the case of a Democratic win, but instead he offended the intelligence of voting Alaskans.

At issue is a general election ballot that will feature two men named Dan Sullivan. There’s Senator Dan Sullivan, the Republican nominee who will be prominently noted as the “incumbent,” and Dan J. Sullivan Jr., an independent candidate who remains unaffiliated with any official party.

“Why shouldn’t Alaskans find it insulting that the administration is suggesting they can’t read the word ‘incumbent’ on their ballot and know to vote for Senator Sullivan?” a reporter asked Vance at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday morning.

Vance’s explanation wasn’t particularly satisfying.

“I think the question presumes quite a bit. I mean, look, a lot of Alaskans are going to go and look at the ballot and realize exactly what you said, that this is all a big fraud,” Vance said, claiming the reporter said something that he did not.

But the vice president’s answer only went downhill from there as he suggested that Alaskans are so overwhelmed by the burden of daily labor that they don’t have the time to properly read election ballots.

“But people are busy. People have lives. People have jobs. And when you put a person on the ballot, explicitly to try and confuse voters, I think that’s electoral fraud,” Vance added.

The second Sullivan initially filed to run as a Republican in the Senate primary in May, days before the filing deadline. State Republicans have since argued that Sullivan worked with Democrats to cook up the scheme, accusing him of attempting to snatch votes away from the two-term senator in a flagrant bid to aid Mary Peltola, a former U.S. representative and the Democratic nominee.

But the unaffiliated politico has rejected the allegations.

“I entered this race because I am unhappy with the 12 year record of the current Senator and I feel we need a change,” Sullivan wrote in a social media post at the time. “It’s that simple.”

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Republican Senator Says Nine Words Onstage With Trump Before Fleeing

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith clearly didn’t want to share the stage with Donald Trump for longer than necessary.

Donald Trump stands next to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on stage.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith got spooked at a rally in her home state of Mississippi with President Trump Monday.

Hyde-Smith, who is up for reelection next week, was supposed to speak after Trump introduced her but upon reaching the podium, she said one sentence and then bolted.

“Is this not the best president of our lifetime?” Hyde-Smith told the crowd, before stepping down. Trump quickly attempted to spin her abrupt departure.

“Thank you, Cindy. I love that, you know? Sometimes they get up and they talk for 10 minutes,” Trump said.

Despite the rally being held in a Southern, staunchly Republican state, Trump was interrupted at least three times by hecklers during his own speech, including one who shouted, “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” While Trump dismissed the protester as being “paid $250 by [George] Soros,” it seems Hyde-Smith was scared to be on the stage with Trump for too long.

Trump’s historic unpopularity is bringing the entire Republican Party down, putting safe states like Mississippi in play. Anti-Trump protesters would have been unheard of in the Magnolia State in previous years, but the president’s policies have caused a backlash even in deep red states.

Hyde-Smith’s reelection campaign wasn’t going well before this rally. In February, in response to people upset over high beef prices, she said, “You know you have so many proteins to choose from.” That was quickly seized upon by her Democratic opponent, Scott Colom, who put out an attack ad where a man grilling burgers said, “Pick another protein? I’d rather pick another senator instead.” Colom trails Hyde-Smith by only three points in the latest poll.

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