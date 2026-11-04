Republicans Have Total Meltdown Over the Blue Wave—and It’s Delicious
Republicans spent election night freaking out about what’s coming next.
The blue wave is here, and Republicans aren’t taking it very well.
As Democrats began notching huge midterm victories on Tuesday, including winning back control of the House of Representatives and securing key victories in races across the nation, Republicans saw the writing on the wall. .
Politico reported that senior Republican Party members are particularly worried about Florida, where Republican Ashley Moody won the Senate race against democratic socialist Angie Nixon by just three percentage points.
“Florida is bad. Real bad,” one strategist said.
“A socialist is on track to win Miami-Dade County, where most of the voters fled literal socialism and still refused to vote for Republicans. If that doesn’t tell you how big of a colossal fuck up the first two years of Trump 2.0 was I don’t know what will,” said another.
“It’s a ruby-red state. If we have problems there, we have real issues,” an adviser said.
MAGA commentators also spent Tuesday night publicly lamenting their party’s poor initial midterm showings, which indicate a rejection of President Trump’s larger political movement in general.
“This isn’t a blue tsunami. This is a blue great mud flood,” wrote right-wing podcaster Tim Pool. “Shit. Its almost like the GOP campaigned on nothing and deserve to get blown out. Fucking insane.”
“Tonight should be a wake-up call. The next two years cannot be more speeches, more promises, and more excuses for why nothing gets done,” former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn wrote on Truth Social. “People are tired of voting for change and then being told to wait until the next election. If we put you in office, we expect you to do the job. Tell us what you’ve accomplished, where you’ve fallen short, and what you’re doing about it. Having an R next to your name does not get you a pass.... The next two years need to be about accountability. We cannot afford to be having this same conversation in 2028.”