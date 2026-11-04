Republicans Have Total Meltdown Over the Blue Wave—and It’s Delicious

Politico reported that senior Republican Party members are particularly worried about Florida, where Republican Ashley Moody won the Senate race against democratic socialist Angie Nixon by just three percentage points.

“Florida is bad. Real bad,” one strategist said.

“A socialist is on track to win Miami-Dade County, where most of the voters fled literal socialism and still refused to vote for Republicans. If that doesn’t tell you how big of a colossal fuck up the first two years of Trump 2.0 was I don’t know what will,” said another.