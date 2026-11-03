Leaked Texts Expose GOP in Key Swing State Bracing for Disaster
One Republican analyst said their models were “projecting doom.”
Midterm election predictions are not looking good for Republicans in battleground states.
Garrett Archer, a data analyst for an Arizona ABC News affiliate, shared messages Tuesday from an unnamed GOP analyst that don’t bode well for their party.
“God all my models are already projecting doom. And it’s 8am,” the text messages read.
Conservative campaigns around the country are feeling similar pressure as their candidates were forced to thread the needle between kowtowing to the president’s fragile ego and distancing themselves from his wildly unpopular military and economic policies.
Politico reported Friday that some Republicans are bracing for “a brutal evening,” expecting major losses in both chambers of Congress.
“Once the dominoes start falling it becomes hard to stop them,” a senior GOP strategist told the newsroom.
Donald Trump has already started surveying the landscape of his Cabinet for potential fall guys should the elections go south. Last month, Trump reportedly called several close confidants to assess the job performance of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager and famed “Ice Maiden,” as a potential scapegoat for a major midterm bust. He’s also made the rounds to assess current attitudes about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine as the Iran war drags on into its eighth month.
Republicans, meanwhile, know exactly where to point their fingers.
“We all know who the problem is. It’s Trump,” a GOP strategist involved in midterm races across the country told Politico Monday.
That same strategist was unsure about how the Republican Party might reform itself if the party sustains major losses on Tuesday.
“Look, a lot of Republicans have held their tongues. A lot of Republicans who have real problems with the way things have gone the last two years have been good soldiers,” they said. “But what happens if we lose 35 House seats and six Senate seats?”