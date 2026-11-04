Maryland Democrats Land Massive Win on Voting Maps

The measure does not enact a new map, but gives Maryland state legislators greater powers in drawing congressional district boundaries. Maryland has eight congressional districts, and all but one, the 1st district, are represented by a Democrat. The state Constitution currently requires compact districts that respect “natural boundaries,” and the 1st district, represented by Republican Andy Harris, is mostly confined to Maryland’s eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay.

Republicans fought the ballot question in court, but in September, the state Supreme Court allowed the amendment to be put to a vote in November’s elections. In the weeks leading up to the election, Maryland’s Democratic Governor Wes Moore campaigned for the measure, and former President Barack Obama lent his endorsement, filming a video ad urging voters to approve it.

#NEW: Former President Barack Obama urges Marylanders to vote 'Yes' on Question 3 (Redistricting Constitutional Amendment). https://t.co/hki633hGYk — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) October 26, 2026

Missouri also voted on redistricting Tuesday night, and the Show Me State’s residents blocked a Republican-led effort to gerrymander the state in favor of conservatives.