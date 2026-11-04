Maryland Democrats Land Massive Win on Voting Maps
Maryland has passed a ballot initiative to redraw the state voting map.
Maryland voters approved a ballot measure Tuesday amending the state’s Constitution to allow Democratic-led congressional redistricting.
The measure, known as Question 3, passed 60 percent to 40 percent, with 77 percent of votes counted.
The measure does not enact a new map, but gives Maryland state legislators greater powers in drawing congressional district boundaries. Maryland has eight congressional districts, and all but one, the 1st district, are represented by a Democrat. The state Constitution currently requires compact districts that respect “natural boundaries,” and the 1st district, represented by Republican Andy Harris, is mostly confined to Maryland’s eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay.
Republicans fought the ballot question in court, but in September, the state Supreme Court allowed the amendment to be put to a vote in November’s elections. In the weeks leading up to the election, Maryland’s Democratic Governor Wes Moore campaigned for the measure, and former President Barack Obama lent his endorsement, filming a video ad urging voters to approve it.
Missouri also voted on redistricting Tuesday night, and the Show Me State’s residents blocked a Republican-led effort to gerrymander the state in favor of conservatives.
Last year, Donald Trump began pushing Republican-led states to gerrymander their districts in order to prevent a Democratic majority in Congress from investigating him. This set off a gerrymandering war, and Republicans successfully put new maps in place in seven states: Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio. That was helped by the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act in April, allowing Southern states to eliminate majority-Black districts.
Until now, Democrats only had one successful redistricting effort in California and a favorable ruling from a federal judge in Utah, who rejected a Republican-drawn map in favor of independent redistricting reform approved by voters in 2018, creating another Democratic district. For 2028, it appears that Democrats are on their way to picking up another congressional seat in Maryland.