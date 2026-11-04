Blue Texas Is Finally Here

Gina Hinojosa was elected the first Democratic governor of Texas in more than three decades on Tuesday, ousting Abbott, the Republican incumbent, who outspent her by tens of millions of dollars. Hinojosa’s victory makes her the state’s first Hispanic governor.

Meanwhile, James Talarico beat embattled Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the state’s first Democratic senator in 33 years. Talarico’s victory helped to push Democrats to retake control of the U.S. Senate.

Hinojosa and Talarico have won a state that President Donald Trump won by 56 percent just two years ago.