Good Riddance to Susan Collins

Despite Collins’s attempts to distance herself from President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, it seems that there was no shaking the black mark of the president’s endorsement. “I hope she wins,” Trump said during an interview in August. “She’s a good person, actually.”

Jackson, a former state senator, replaced erstwhile Democratic nominee Graham Platner in July, and quickly mounted a campaign that focused on Collins’s failure to meaningfully challenge Trump’s disastrous agenda.

It’s been a tough year for the five-term senator. In September, it was reported that the FBI was investigating Collins for an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor—until the Trump administration killed the probe. Earlier this year, the 73-year-old lawmaker revealed that she’d been diagnosed with a condition called essential tremor, which causes shakiness in the voice and hands.