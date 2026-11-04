Good Riddance to Susan Collins
The longtime Republican senator has conceded the race to Democratic challenger Troy Jackson.
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine has been unseated by Democratic challenger Troy Jackson, bringing an end to her decades-long stint as the “rubber stamp” for the GOP’s agenda.
Collins called Jackson to concede Tuesday evening, MS NOW and CNN reported, as Jackson led with 52.2 percent of the vote and the race had not yet been called.
Despite Collins’s attempts to distance herself from President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, it seems that there was no shaking the black mark of the president’s endorsement. “I hope she wins,” Trump said during an interview in August. “She’s a good person, actually.”
Jackson, a former state senator, replaced erstwhile Democratic nominee Graham Platner in July, and quickly mounted a campaign that focused on Collins’s failure to meaningfully challenge Trump’s disastrous agenda.
It’s been a tough year for the five-term senator. In September, it was reported that the FBI was investigating Collins for an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor—until the Trump administration killed the probe. Earlier this year, the 73-year-old lawmaker revealed that she’d been diagnosed with a condition called essential tremor, which causes shakiness in the voice and hands.
Collins’s defeat represents a crucial step toward Democrats reclaiming control of the Senate.