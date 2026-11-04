JD Vance Throws Trump Under the Bus for Republicans’ Election Wipeout

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X Wednesday, blaming the Iran war without mentioning Trump by name.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he wrote. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

In the early days of Trump’s military onslaught, Vance had expressed some reluctance about the president’s war plans. But that quickly gave way to the spineless sycophantism we’ve come to expect from the vice president.