JD Vance Throws Trump Under the Bus for Republicans’ Election Wipeout
Vance is doing his best to break from Trump after Republicans’ devastating losses this election.
Vice President JD Vance is desperate to save himself from the blue wave—even if that means letting President Donald Trump drown.
Just hours after Democrats seized control of Congress and swept state elections across the country, Vance promptly threw the president under the bus.
“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X Wednesday, blaming the Iran war without mentioning Trump by name.
“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he wrote. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”
In the early days of Trump’s military onslaught, Vance had expressed some reluctance about the president’s war plans. But that quickly gave way to the spineless sycophantism we’ve come to expect from the vice president.
In his post on Wednesday, Vance claimed that Republicans’ main problem is that many people who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election had flipped to support Democratic candidates.
Vance claimed that a pollster—”one of the smartest people I know in politics”—found that voters would return to supporting the GOP if they ended the war in the Middle East, focused on the cost of living and inflation, “put America First,” and changed the U.S. relationship with Israel.
Trump’s eight-month-long “six week war” in Iran has proven to be a major political liability. His military campaign has resulted in the deaths of 22 U.S. service members, and hundreds more injured. Trump’s war is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranian civilians, including 120 schoolchildren. The president also oversaw the destruction of multiple U.S bases in the Middle East, a series of deadly military morale issues, and the depletion of the U.S. weapons stockpile, leaving the country more vulnerable to foreign threats.
The war effort has already cost American taxpayers an estimated $47.1 billion. That’s enough to pay for one year of Medicare coverage for 5.84 million people, based on previous figures from the Center for American Progress. That doesn’t include the skyrocketing price of gas and consumer goods thanks to the war.
In the words of Dwight D. Eisenhower: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” It seems that Vance is finally catching on to just how damaging this war has been.