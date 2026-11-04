Mike Johnson Quits Republican Leadership After Midterms Humiliation
The House speaker told staff he will not run for House minority leader.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is stepping down from Republican leadership.
The Louisiana Republican announced on Wednesday morning on an all-staff call that he will not run for House minority leader for the new Congress next year, following Tuesday’s historical Democratic landslide takeover of the House of Representatives.
It’s not clear yet if Johnson has anointed a successor to lead the Republican caucus. Representative Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has already thrown his hat into the ring and announced he’s running for House minority leader. According to Punchbowl News, Jordan’s pitch will be that new blood is needed and that he specializes in investigations.
The current number two Republican in the House, Representative Steve Scalise, also announced that he is running for caucus leader.
“Scalise will be announcing his run for Republican leader for the next Congress today,” a source told The Washington Sun. “His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority. He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one. He’s spent his career unifying Republicans and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he’s a trusted leader.”
Johnson’s tenure has been marked by his unwillingness to stand up to President Donald Trump, repeatedly playing dumb about new developments from the White House. Under Johnson’s watch, Trump took away congressional authority from controlling funds and levying tariffs, and Johnson supported—either openly or by inaction—every piece of Trump’s agenda. That proved to doom Republicans on Tuesday, and Johnson’s successor will have to choose between protecting Trump by fighting against an overwhelming Democratic majority, or actually trying to help the American people.
This story has been updated.