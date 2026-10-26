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Democrats Release 50-Page Report on Trump’s Epstein Files Cover-Up

The report alleges Donald Trump was an “active participant” in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

A satirical statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in front of the U.S. Capitol
A satirical statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
A satirical statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Democrats just dropped a heavy hammer on the president, eight days out from Election Day.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 50-page report Monday morning accusing Donald Trump of participating in Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal sex schemes. The caucus also accused the Trump administration of a broad cover-up, designed to shield the president from blowback as it tried to roll out the release of the Epstein files to the general public.

The report cites the experiences of 11 women, FBI records, and documents released through the Epstein Files Transparency Act. At least five women accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein’s company, according to interviews conducted by the committee. Others said there were “apparent attempts” by Epstein and his longtime girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell to traffic them to the real estate magnate.

Beatrice Keul told lawmakers that Trump “violently raped” her at a November 1993 pageant at the Plaza Hotel. She further described the beauty pageants as a “hunting ground” that Epstein and Trump would use to find and “prey” on young women and girls. Jill Harth also shared an account of a party at Mar-a-Lago in 1994, where she said Trump aggressively pursued and sexually assaulted her. Trump and Epstein were the only men present, Harth told lawmakers.

In total, at least 28 women have accused Trump of rape or sexual misconduct.

The report concludes that Trump and Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent and longtime friend of the president as well as a former senior Trump administration official, “may have been co-conspirators” in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring in the 1990s.

The report also claims that Trump’s Justice Department deliberately or prematurely shut down investigations into Trump-related allegations made by some Epstein survivors. It also accuses Attorney General Todd Blanche of specifically instructing Maxwell not to discuss a survivor whose account implicated the president.

“Trump’s Justice Department appears to be covering up these crimes to protect the President,” said Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin in a statement. “The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard, Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and DOJ’s cover-up and ensure that state and foreign prosecutors have the evidence they need to pursue justice.”

Last week, reports emerged that White House officials were involved in drafting the infamous July 2025 FBI-DOJ memo that effectively shut down future Epstein-related investigations. The memo created explosive public backlash even among MAGA supporters for declaring at the time that there was no Epstein “client list,” no punishable co-conspirators to the pedophile’s crimes, and no grounds for further investigation.

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Hegseth Eyes Senate Seat as He Tries to Avoid Getting the Axe

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth knows that he could soon be impeached—and he’s trying to come up with a backup plan.

Defnese Secretary Pete Hegseth zoning out
Defnese Secretary Pete Hegseth
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Defnese Secretary Pete Hegseth

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth thinks a Senate seat would help him avoid impeachment or President Trump giving him the axe.

Puck reports that Hegseth is hoping that Tennessee’s incumbent Senator Marsha Blackburn wins her election for governor next week and appoints him to fill her vacant seat. Hegseth lived in Tennessee for three years before Trump appointed him to the Cabinet. On October 17, Hegseth was spotted at a University of Tennessee football game seated next to Blackburn and Republican Representative Tim Burchett.

Hegseth’s tenure has earned him both Republican and Democratic critics. He has fired or pushed out multiple senior military leaders, endangered U.S. troops with the “Signalgate” group chat scandal, and burned through missile stockpiles in the war with Iran. Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie has led calls for his impeachment, which forced House Speaker Mike Johnson to dismiss the House early to avoid embarrassment.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that current and former Pentagon officials are ready and willing to “spill their guts” if Congress moves to investigate and impeach Hegseth.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to very quietly go to the chair of the Armed [Services] Committee and are going to spill their guts, provide them with everything they can and leak everything they can,” an anonymous source told the British newspaper. “It’ll be horrendous. It’ll be consistent embarrassment.”

The Pentagon denies that Hegseth is seeking such an escape.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Secretary Hegseth’s singular priority is leading the War Department and delivering on the President’s America First agenda,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told The Independent.

Hegseth’s plan might run into resistance, as Burchett is also eyeing the seat, and has spent much of the year campaigning for Blackburn. With Trump’s unpopularity shattering presidential records and next week’s midterm results looking worse and worse, it’s only natural that the rats will want to start fleeing the ship. Will Republicans look to protect Hegseth, or leave him to his fate?

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Trump Says Making a Fortune Is More Important Than Fixing Gas Prices

Donald Trump just said the quiet part out loud.

Donald Trump points at a rally while a sign behind him says "Powering the American Dream."
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump doesn’t give a damn how much it costs to fill your gas tank—as long as he and his friends are making a fortune.

The president literally admitted this to thousands of people at a Georgia rally on Saturday.

“And while oil prices are temporarily high, and will be falling dramatically in a short period of time as soon as that war is over—because there’s so much oil,” he said to the crowd, “The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars.... Our country is making hundreds of billions of dollars ‘cause of what’s happened in the Middle East.… trillions of dollars.”

Trump went on to tell the crowd that his team advised him to avoid talking about gas prices in that manner due to how incredibly tone deaf it sounds.

“My people said ‘please don’t mention that sir, because people are paying a little higher,’” he said in a whiny little voice. “That number’s gonna come way down, but what we’ve done for this country, we’re making money like this country has never made before. So I said let me say it gingerly.... I can just see the fake headlines: ‘President Trump is talking about all the money they’re making while people are suffering at the pump.’ That’ll be the headline. I said I don’t give a damn I’m gonna say it: We’re making a freaking fortune.”

Trump and his Big Oil friends are making a “freaking fortune,” not the normal Americans he’s trying to convince to vote Republican next month. But of course the most corrupt president of the century would have no issue conflating the profit margins of billionaires with the financial status of the average American—even as there is a negative correlation between the two. His comment was lambasted far and wide.

“Trump just said the quiet part out loud: He doesn’t ‘give a damn’ about higher gas prices, as long as his billionaire friends are making a fortune,” independent democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders wrote online. “Trump doesn’t tell the truth very often, but he did last night!”

“Donald Trump has made $2.2 billion off the presidency—and counting,” Illinois Democratic Governor and 2028 presidential hopeful JB Pritzker wrote. “The only person making a ‘fortune’ is him.”

“Give @POTUS credit for leveling with the American people. HE’s making money like he’s never made before,” CNN analyst David Axelrod added. “And he doesn’t give a damn about high gas prices. (Not a great closing message, though.)”

This is such a “let them eat cake moment” for the president, blatantly expressing his giddiness at his own personal financial windfall during a rally that was supposed to convince voters to support the same rich friends he bragged about. And when is that war on Iran actually going to end?

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Todd Blanche Crashes Out Over Pressure Against Trump’s Alaska Lawsuit

Donald Trump has openly admitted he ordered the lawsuit for political purposes.

Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks into a microphone during a roundtable event
Attorney General Todd Blanche
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Attorney General Todd Blanche

Attorney General Todd Blanche crashed and burned over the weekend while trying to defend the Justice Department’s lawsuit to block Alaska from certifying its Senate election results in the event that Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses due to voter “confusion.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Senate election should be nullified if Sullivan loses because there’s another “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” on the ballot also running as a Republican, and the Trump administration thinks voters will be too confused. Alaska’s Supreme Court in June upheld lower court rulings that found the two Sullivans could run in the same election—but the Trump administration has waited until just days before the election to intervene.

Appearing on CBS News’s Face the Nation Sunday, Blanche threw a tantrum as host Margaret Brennan showed that Sullivan was clearly listed as the “(Registered Republican) Incumbent” on Alaska’s ballot.

“I mean you’re not telling the truth, you’re not being honest with the voters!” Blanche whined.

Donald Trump has already admitted that he was the one who ordered the lawsuit, but Blanche refused to provide any details. “Who did he tell to do it?” Brennan pressed.

“So, I don’t—I will never, ever, ever talk about communications that I have with the president of the United States. I never have and I never will,” Blanche said.

Brennan read from the lawsuit that the DOJ had asked that Alaska’s state elections board and ballot counting review board “not certify an election result that may be impacted by voter confusion.”

“The confusion is defined as ‘Senator Sullivan not winning,’ and ‘had all votes cast for Daniel J Sullivan been cast instead for Senator Sullivan then he would’ve won,’” she said, leaving a lengthy pause for Blanche to respond.

“Well, that’s not what it says,” Blanche said.

“I’m quoting from it,” she said. “You are telling them not to certify it. What right does the federal government have telling a state not to certify or how to certify?”

“You know if you talk the whole time, you’re not going to get answers out of me!” he fumed.

Blanche didn’t fare much better during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Saturday. Host Dana Bash quoted Trump’s claim that “the Democrats are trying to steal this important Republican seat.”

“He’s admitting it’s political. Do you see your job as helping Republicans keep this seat?” Bash asked.

“He’s not admitting it’s political!” Blanche cried. “Wait, you’re saying that a president saying that there’s something improper happening at the ballots is necessarily political? He’s the executive, he’s supposed to make sure that everything in this country is running right!”

Blanche raged that Democrats were “cheating” and Bash had “cherry-picked” that quote.

He finally exploded after Bash suggested that there were concerns that Trump was laying the groundwork to overturn the election, like “what we saw after January 6.”

“I mean oh, stop it!” Blanche shrieked. “Oh you gotta stop it with that. You’re not being a real person! Come on, man! That is crazy!”

Surely, when your arguments become that the other side is simply crazy, that’s how you know you’ve got a winning lawsuit. Clearly, Blanche has veered into unknown territory: It is extremely abnormal for the Justice Department to be involved in election certification. But that won’t stop the Trump administration’s most blatant effort so far to swing ballots in Republicans’ favor.

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Brazil’s Far-Right Leader Rejects Election After Petition Backfires

Flávio Bolsonaro refused to accept the election outcome, after a last-ditch request to Brazil’s Supreme Court backfired.

Flavio Bolsonaro gestures and speaks during a press conference
Flavio Bolsonaro
Arthur Menescal/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Flavio Bolsonaro

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s decisive victory in Brazil’s presidential election Sunday was already being disputed by his far-right challenger, Flávio Bolsonaro, as results were coming in.

Bolsonaro, the son of imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro, said that the results of the runoff election should be annulled because of a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling extending voting by two hours. However, both Lula and Bolsonaro’s parties had called for that extension, making his point moot. (The Supreme Court only ruled on Lula’s petition, though the requests were the same.)

Lula’s left-wing Workers’ Party supported the extension because voters in urban São Paulo and Bahia, where it has a strong support base, had trouble getting to the polls due to trouble with bus services. Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, meanwhile, cited heavy rains in the southern parts of Brazil, where its supporters are more numerous.

Bolsonaro’s complaint is not likely to sway the Supreme Court. The high court’s president, Kassio Nunes Marques, who was appointed by the elder Bolsonaro, confirmed the election result, noting that extending times did not affect the electoral process or the vote count. Lula won 51.79 percent to Bolsonaro’s 48.21 percent, a difference of 4.4 million votes.

U.S. President Donald Trump had pushed for Bolsonaro’s party to win, having supported Jair Bolsonaro during his tenure and disputed his prison sentence over attempting to overturn Brazil’s elections in an attempted coup d’état in 2022. Trump has not yet commented on the result, but his son Donald Trump Jr. did on X Sunday night.

Complaining about Brazil’s Supreme Court, Trump Jr. posted that “if a conservative government in Brazil did this, everyone in the mainstream press in America would lose their minds, but I guess they’re just choosing to be silent because it’s all for the cause.” Perhaps he’s just mad that Brazilians have done what Americans failed to do: lock up a corrupt far-right leader and keep him from returning to power.

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