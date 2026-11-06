Lauren Boebert Cries Election Fraud as She Trails Behind Democrat
Boebert is making a last-ditch resort to salvage her chances of winning.
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s campaign said that it was “investigating some very unusual voting patterns,” as the MAGA congresswoman was on the brink of losing her reelection bid.
As Democrat Eileen Laubacher’s lead over Boebert grew slightly Thursday in the race to represent Colorado’s 4th District, Boebert’s campaign released a statement suggesting foul play. Scott Gessler, the attorney for the campaign, claimed that the votes had been “trending” in Boebert’s favor since election night, “consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point.”
“We are investigating some very unusual voting patterns and expect this election to head to a recount, one way or another,” Gessler continued.
As of Friday morning, Laubacher was still leading Boebert 48.75 percent to 47.94 percent, with 97 percent reporting. The two candidates had a margin of 3,069 votes, more than three times the automatic recount threshold of 921 votes. Boebert’s campaign could still choose to pay for a recount.
Colorado GOP chair Craig Steiner urged Republican voters Friday to cure any affidavit ballots. “Every cured ballot matters in a race this close,” he said in a statement.