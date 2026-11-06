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Trump Loses His Mind Over Elections While Hiding From Everyone

Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the state of the stock market.

Donald Trump puckers his lips while speaking in the Oval Office. He sits at the Resolute Desk, holding a pen in one hand while gesturing with both hands.
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump was stuck in closed-door meetings through most of Thursday—but his seething anger left over from the midterm elections was still alive and well on his social media feeds.

The president logged onto Truth Social around 6:18 p.m. to lament about falling stock prices.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump penned. “It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this.”

“Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped,” he continued. “Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

The Nasdaq stock market took a dive this week, with tech-related companies tanking the hardest as shareholders grappled with the fallout of dozens of local data center–related ballot initiatives that largely banned or halted the development of the resource-zapping facilities across the country. But, simply put, that’s what Americans voted for.

Worries over Silicon Valley’s immediate future were also triggered by numerous winning Democratic platforms, which promised to hammer down on regulations for and vote against data center construction.

Trump likely felt the hurt in his wallet, as well. The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed sizable investments in a number of tech companies pursuing artificial intelligence projects, spending millions of dollars on stock purchases for Oracle, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet.

He’s also bet taxpayer money on the tech venture. Days into his second term, the president unveiled a $500 billion public-private venture to support AI development. The project was dubbed Stargate and backed by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX.

It’s possible that the silver spoon billionaire’s lifestyle is so far removed from the rest of American society that he simply can’t comprehend the public opposition to data centers. Trump will never be hard-pressed to find drinking water like the residents of Flint, Michigan; he apparently doesn’t have to buy (or even pronounce) America’s increasingly expensive groceries; he won’t need to split the cost of record-high gas prices at the pump between credit cards; and he will never experience the crushing toll of the housing crisis (a “big yawn,” he said in June, while profiting off it.) In August, Trump even went so far as to claim that anyone who opposes data center development is “backwards and poor.”

Later Thursday evening, Trump again blamed the stock market “crash” on the election results. “So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame!” Trump wrote.

But the true source of his spiral was revealed in a third post. “I JUST WASN’T ON THE BALLOT. IF I WERE, WE WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump has no public events scheduled for Friday. In fact, the White House didn’t even post his schedule for the day.

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Lauren Boebert Cries Election Fraud as She Trails Behind Democrat

Boebert is making a last-ditch resort to salvage her chances of winning.

Representative Lauren Boebert holds a microphone while standing on stage during an election night event
Representative Lauren Boebert
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images
Representative Lauren Boebert

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s campaign said that it was “investigating some very unusual voting patterns,” as the MAGA congresswoman was on the brink of losing her reelection bid.

As Democrat Eileen Laubacher’s lead over Boebert grew slightly Thursday in the race to represent Colorado’s 4th District, Boebert’s campaign released a statement suggesting foul play. Scott Gessler, the attorney for the campaign, claimed that the votes had been “trending” in Boebert’s favor since election night, “consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point.”

“We are investigating some very unusual voting patterns and expect this election to head to a recount, one way or another,” Gessler continued.

As of Friday morning, Laubacher was still leading Boebert 48.75 percent to 47.94 percent, with 97 percent reporting. The two candidates had a margin of 3,069 votes, more than three times the automatic recount threshold of 921 votes. Boebert’s campaign could still choose to pay for a recount.

Colorado GOP chair Craig Steiner urged Republican voters Friday to cure any affidavit ballots. “Every cured ballot matters in a race this close,” he said in a statement.

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American Taxpayers on the Hook for Ivanka Trump’s Birthday Trip

U.S. taxpayers helped pick up the tab for Ivanaka Trump’s forty-fifth birthday.

Ivanka Trump sits on a beach chair on a balcony while talking on the phone and appearing to look for someone
Ivanka Trump in Miami in 2021
MEGA/GC Images
Ivanka Trump in Miami in 2021

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, got to take a nice birthday trip to Marrakesh, Morocco, with taxpayers helping to foot the bill.

The Daily Mail reports that Trump was spotted walking through the streets of the city on October 29, one day before her forty-fifth birthday. The newspaper obtained federal records showing two Secret Service contracts adding up to $93,000 for agents to secure and stay in two five-star hotels ahead of Trump’s arrival.

These included a $59,543 contract for rooms at the five-star Sofitel Marrakech, and a $33,457 contract for a Secret Service team at La Mamounia, where the Kardashian family and Winston Churchill have stayed. Those bills don’t include agents’ transportation, meals, flights, or salaries.

Officially, Ivanka Trump is not a White House employee, but she is entitled to Secret Service protection as a child of the president. The trip was reportedly not long, as the Daily Mail’s source said that she returned to the U.S. in time for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Moroccan news outlet Le360 said that Trump was seen walking through Marrakech’s old neighborhoods and souks, and ate traditional Moroccan food. It’s her third visit to the country, according to the news outlet, as she visited on a diplomatic trip in November 2019 when she was an employee of the first Trump administration, and later in summer 2022 on a private trip with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump’s net worth is estimated at $100 million. Even though she is entitled to Secret Service protection, at a time when many Americans are struggling (thanks to her father’s policies), she should be willing to reimburse the government for all of the high-end expenses she racked up in Morocco, as five-star hotels don’t come cheap. But perhaps we should be grateful that she didn’t stay at a Trump-owned property and force the Secret Service to fork over money to the family business, like her father often does.

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White House Is “Monitoring” Conservative Groups Amid Break With Trump

The ominous message comes days after Republicans’ sweeping election loss.

Donald Trump in front of a U.S. flag looking sweaty
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After a disastrous midterm showing that placed the future of the MAGA movement in abject peril, the White House decided it was a good time to let conservative groups know that they were being watched.

A Thursday memo from the White House Office of Public Liaison sent to about 3,000 conservative organizations listed a series of Trump accomplishments, vowing that a Democratic Congress wouldn’t reverse them, according to The Wall Street Journal. But the memo ended with one sentence highlighted in yellow: “As always, we are monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations.”

“‘We’re watching you’ is not the message the White House should be sending,” Caroline Sunshine, a White House aide during Trump’s first term, wrote online. “We’re LISTENING to you is what anyone in the WH who has the President’s best interest should be saying.”

Earlier emails from the White House office didn’t include language about “monitoring” groups, according to a review by the Journal. The shift comes as a flurry of conservative voices, from commentator Matt Walsh, to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to Vice President JD Vance himself, have lambasted President Trump’s policies and decision-making—placing sole blame on him for Republicans’ midterm election loss. And while the office told The Wall Street Journal that it wasn’t a threat, this is an ominous message to send to a coalition that is actively fracturing.

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Trump Admits He Ignored Court Order to Begin Building His Arch

President Trump is moving forward on his so-called “triumphal arch” as the whole nation spurns Republicans.

A protester wearing a large US flag hat wears a protest sign that reads "No Arch" and stands in front of a mock arch with a giant red X on it.
Kyriaki Chris, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, walks past a protest mock-up of President Trump’s proposed triumphal arch at Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., on November 5.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Kyriaki Chris, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, walks past a protest mock-up of President Trump’s proposed triumphal arch at Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., on November 5.
The Trump administration admitted Thursday that it has done work on the president’s planned 250-foot arch in Washington, D.C., in defiance of a court order.
In a court filing, DOJ lawyers acknowledged that a construction firm contracted by the White House, Grunley Construction Company, had painted lines in Memorial Circle, where President Trump wants his triumphal arch to be built. In their filing, they said that the company would stop its work and provide advance notice before resuming “any future work related to the project,” as they did not have permission from the National Park Service.
Meanwhile, the National Capital Planning Commission is expected to vote to approve the arch Thursday evening, and the administration wants to start work immediately after approval. Almost 1,000 pages of public comments have been submitted to the commission opposing the project, and three lawsuits have been filed to stop the arch from being built.
Veterans groups say the arch’s large size would hurt Arlington National Cemetery by casting a large shadow over it, which the Trump administration even acknowledges. However, it says the gargantuan monument should be built anyway.
Trump wants his arch badly, and he has openly expressed disdain for court orders against him in the past. After Republicans got a historic thumping in the midterm elections, it would not be surprising if Trump decides to blaze on ahead and try to build his arch quickly before the Democratic majority is sworn in and tries to stop him.
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