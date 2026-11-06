Trump Loses His Mind Over Elections While Hiding From Everyone

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump penned. “It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this.”

“Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped,” he continued. “Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

The Nasdaq stock market took a dive this week, with tech-related companies tanking the hardest as shareholders grappled with the fallout of dozens of local data center–related ballot initiatives that largely banned or halted the development of the resource-zapping facilities across the country. But, simply put, that’s what Americans voted for.