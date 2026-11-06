Trump Loses His Mind Over Elections While Hiding From Everyone
Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the state of the stock market.
Donald Trump was stuck in closed-door meetings through most of Thursday—but his seething anger left over from the midterm elections was still alive and well on his social media feeds.
The president logged onto Truth Social around 6:18 p.m. to lament about falling stock prices.
“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump penned. “It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this.”
“Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped,” he continued. “Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
The Nasdaq stock market took a dive this week, with tech-related companies tanking the hardest as shareholders grappled with the fallout of dozens of local data center–related ballot initiatives that largely banned or halted the development of the resource-zapping facilities across the country. But, simply put, that’s what Americans voted for.
Worries over Silicon Valley’s immediate future were also triggered by numerous winning Democratic platforms, which promised to hammer down on regulations for and vote against data center construction.
Trump likely felt the hurt in his wallet, as well. The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed sizable investments in a number of tech companies pursuing artificial intelligence projects, spending millions of dollars on stock purchases for Oracle, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet.
He’s also bet taxpayer money on the tech venture. Days into his second term, the president unveiled a $500 billion public-private venture to support AI development. The project was dubbed Stargate and backed by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX.
It’s possible that the silver spoon billionaire’s lifestyle is so far removed from the rest of American society that he simply can’t comprehend the public opposition to data centers. Trump will never be hard-pressed to find drinking water like the residents of Flint, Michigan; he apparently doesn’t have to buy (or even pronounce) America’s increasingly expensive groceries; he won’t need to split the cost of record-high gas prices at the pump between credit cards; and he will never experience the crushing toll of the housing crisis (a “big yawn,” he said in June, while profiting off it.) In August, Trump even went so far as to claim that anyone who opposes data center development is “backwards and poor.”
Later Thursday evening, Trump again blamed the stock market “crash” on the election results. “So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame!” Trump wrote.
But the true source of his spiral was revealed in a third post. “I JUST WASN’T ON THE BALLOT. IF I WERE, WE WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Trump has no public events scheduled for Friday. In fact, the White House didn’t even post his schedule for the day.