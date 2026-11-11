Full List of Democrats Who Missed Hegseth Impeachment Vote—and Why

“I am one of many who have been impacted by this government’s vile abuse of power,” Rahman said in a statement. “And while this lawsuit stems from what happened in January, the terror did not start there and has not stopped.”

Rahman, who is autistic and has physical disabilities, was traveling to a medical appointment on January 13 during Operation Metro Surge, the federal government’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota’s twin cities. ICE agents surrounded her car and smashed her window after she said, “They needed to learn how to respect human beings,” her complaint states. They then dragged her out of the car and sent her to a federal detention facility for hours. She said that she was denied medical care while in ICE custody, and had to go to the hospital after losing consciousness.

Her violent arrest was captured on video and went viral online, and she later testified before Congress. She went on to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address in February as a guest of Representative Ilhan Omar, and was arrested by Capitol police for “disruption of Congress.”*