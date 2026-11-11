Full List of Democrats Who Missed Hegseth Impeachment Vote—and Why
The Hegseth impeachment resolution failed after 11 Democrats didn’t show up to vote. Here’s where they say they were instead.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has 11 Democratic House members to thank for tanking the nascent effort to impeach him.
House Republicans blocked Representative Thomas Massie’s articles of impeachment against Hegseth from reaching the floor by a 211-204 vote. While Republicans were initially concerned they lacked the party votes to block the resolution, it was 11 absent Democratic lawmakers who handed them a victory.
Their names are:
- Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico)
- Marilyn Strickland (Washington)
- Julia Brownley (California)
- Lou Correa (California)
- Laura Gillen (New York)
- Steven Horsford (Nevada)
- Jonathan Jackson (Illinois)
- Nancy Pelosi (California)
- Brittany Pettersen (Colorado)
- Haley Stevens (Michigan)
- Frederica Wilson (Florida)
Some of those truant Democratic lawmakers said they were stuck in “bumper-to-bumper” traffic on their way back from a new member reception held by the Elect Democratic Women PAC, according to Axios’s Andrew Solender. That group’s offshoot, the EDW Action Fund, has served as a major pass-through for funds from United Democracy Project, a super PAC formed by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). It’s not clear which members were in attendance at the event.
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, said she missed the vote because she flew back to San Francisco for the Swords to Plowshares’ 30th Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Horsford’s office said he had a personal emergency, and Correa previously said he was undergoing a medical procedure.
The resounding Democratic failure comes amid a tidal wave of calls for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to step down following sweeping Democratic victories in the House and Senate. Jeffries faces criticism for failing to unite Democrats to mount a compelling challenge against the Trump administration. Now it appears that he couldn’t even get them to all show up for one important vote.
After the vote, Jeffries told Politico, “I haven’t had a conversation with anyone on the floor team about what may or may not have happened in terms of the Hegseth resolution, but this is not the end of it. It’s just the beginning.”
President Donald Trump called the results of Tuesday’s vote a total “exoneration” of Hegseth.