House Republicans Pick Election Denier Jim Jordan to Lead Them
Jordan was also one of the architects of the House crusade against Hunter Biden.
House Republicans elected Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio as their new minority leader on Tuesday.
Jordan, who has served as a representative for Ohio’s 4th district since 2007, won the secret ballot vote 106-73, two people present for the tally told Politico. He was up against Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who currently serves as the No. 2 Republican in the House.
Jordan was selected following sweeping Democratic victories in the midterm elections that flipped the House and Senate, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson to announce he would step down from Republican leadership.
There are plenty of reasons that Jordan has previously been kept out of such a powerful position. That is, until now.
Years before Jordan was elected to the House, he served as an assistant coach to Ohio State University’s wrestling team between 1986 and 1994. The Ohio Republican has faced severe blowback for allegedly participating in a coverup of the rampant sex abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss, who committed 1,429 sexual assaults and 47 rapes against at least 177 male student-athletes during his tenure, according to a 2019 university report.
Jordan also has earned a reputation as a vocal election denier, who assisted President Donald Trump in his proven efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020. Along with several of his Republican colleagues, Jordan refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee unearthed evidence that Jordan had materially relevant communications with Trump and others related to January 6. In July this year, Jordan referred former special counsel Jack Smith to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution, alleging that he’d made false statements to Congress.
As House Judiciary Committee chairman, Jordan enjoyed playing Trump’s personal attorney. Now he’ll get to lead the much diminished party as it fends off investigations from Democratic lawmakers.
This story has been updated.