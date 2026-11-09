Chuck Schumer’s Time May Be Up as Van Hollen Suddenly Pivots

“A hospital should be the one place where people feel safe. No one should have to think twice about receiving care or fear that a loved one’s treatment could be interrupted because of their immigration status,” Bass posted on X. “I condemn ICE’s actions and call on the Trump Administration to stop all immigration enforcement in and around health care facilities. Hospital leadership also had a duty to step in right away to protect patients and neighbors, and by all appearances, that did not happen.”

Hospital president Daniel Fontura said that agents entered the hospital and wanted to be present when doctors were speaking with the patient in ICE custody. According to Fontura, hospital officials rebuffed the agents.

“There was a time when ICE actually wanted to break protocol and be present with the physician in that sacred physician-patient encounter and we said no,” Fontura said. He said that when ICE started to block access to ambulances and EMS vehicles, the hospital then contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for help.