Chuck Schumer’s Time May Be Up as Van Hollen Suddenly Pivots
Have Senate Democrats found a challenger to Schumer?
Senator Chris Van Hollen is open to running for Senate majority leader, amid mounting calls for Senator Chuck Schumer to pass the torch.
Van Hollen has “received an outpouring of calls and is now in active listening mode,” a person familiar with the Maryland Democrat’s thinking told Politico’s Playbook Monday.
“The door is not shut,” the person added.
Speaking to Fox 5 last week, Van Hollen indicated that he was interested in pursuing a higher office—but not the one people are begging him to take. “I’ve made clear that I’m not looking to be the next Democratic leader,” Van Hollen said. “I’ve been kicking the tires on a 2028 presidential election.”
But the Marylander declined to commit his support to Schumer, who has led the Democrats in the Senate since 2017.
“I think it’s important that the Senate Democratic Caucus have a full and open debate before we select the next leader, whoever that may be. I don’t think it should be automatic. And I think we need to have a plan, and we need to make it clear we’re going to be united by a common plan,” Van Hollen said.
He doubled down on his comments over the weekend, arguing that “nobody should get a blank check” without a greater discussion in the Democratic caucus.
Van Hollen has emerged as a leading progressive, after he traveled to El Salvador when his constituent Kilmar Ábrego García was illegally deported to a foreign gulag.
Van Hollen wasn’t the only Democratic senator who held back on supporting Schumer: Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut also declined to endorse the longtime caucus leader.
At the same time, Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has publicly endorsed Van Hollen for the top post. “If he decides he wants to be Senate majority leader, I think he’d be amazing at the job,” El-Sayed told CNN last week.