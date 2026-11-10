Bernie Sanders Warns Chuck Schumer His Days as Senate Leader Are Up

A wave of Democratic voices opposing Schumer’s possible return atop the Senate emerged after the party won an overwhelming majority in Congress last week, rebuking the septuagenarian’s establishment politics. In the days since, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has emerged as a potential alternative, indicating a rising interest in progressive leadership.

Van Hollen rose as a leading progressive last year, when he travelled out of the country to visit his constituent Kilmar Ábrego García after he was illegally deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s notoriously lethal maximum security prison, CECOT.

Whether or not Van Hollen will officially commit himself against Schumer remains to be seen, though the Marylander has already started to draft an opposition platform that could put pressure on Schumer’s politics. On Tuesday, Van Hollen declared that the U.S. cannot spend “a penny more” on the Iran War, daring Donald Trump to either stop funding the war or face the possibility of a government shutdown.