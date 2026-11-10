Bernie Sanders Warns Chuck Schumer His Days as Senate Leader Are Up
Here’s who’s in the running to replace Schumer as Senate Democratic leader.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has added his name to the growing list of liberal-minded lawmakers asking Chuck Schumer to hand over the reins of the Senate.
Sanders told reporters Tuesday that he would not support Schumer’s bid for Senate majority leader in the new year. When asked by The Washington Times’s Lindsey McPherson if he would support Schumer even if the current leader runs unopposed, Sanders responded: “He’s not going to run unopposed, I don’t think.”
A wave of Democratic voices opposing Schumer’s possible return atop the Senate emerged after the party won an overwhelming majority in Congress last week, rebuking the septuagenarian’s establishment politics. In the days since, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has emerged as a potential alternative, indicating a rising interest in progressive leadership.
Van Hollen rose as a leading progressive last year, when he travelled out of the country to visit his constituent Kilmar Ábrego García after he was illegally deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s notoriously lethal maximum security prison, CECOT.
Whether or not Van Hollen will officially commit himself against Schumer remains to be seen, though the Marylander has already started to draft an opposition platform that could put pressure on Schumer’s politics. On Tuesday, Van Hollen declared that the U.S. cannot spend “a penny more” on the Iran War, daring Donald Trump to either stop funding the war or face the possibility of a government shutdown.
So far, at least nine major politicos have either peeled away from Schumer outright or indicated an interest in a different Senate majority leader. They include:
- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
- Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed
- Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal
- Illinois Senator-elect Juliana Stratton
- Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan
- Kansas Senator-elect Adam Hamilton
- Maine Senator-elect Troy Jackson
- New Hampshire Senator-elect Chris Pappas
- Texas Senator-elect James Talarico
Another 14 senators or senators-elect have not yet committed as to whether or not they will support Schumer, according to an analysis published Monday by Primary Democrats. Altogether, that’s 23 Democrats—or nearly half of the at least 54 Democratic seats that will dominate the upper chamber come January.
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also refused to support her home state senator, though the decision is ultimately up to the Senate.