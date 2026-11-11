Trump Calls Veterans “Wall of Flesh and Blood” in Disgusting Speech
This was the president’s Veterans Day speech to the nation.
Even on Veterans Day, President Donald Trump couldn’t hide his total disrespect for U.S. military service members.
Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of an unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday, Trump said they’d gathered to honor those whose ranks have formed a “mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years.”
It’s not typically considered appropriate, empathetic, or even humane for anyone, let alone the commander in chief of the U.S. military, to refer to his soldiers as a “wall of flesh.” They also don’t typically use their honorary addresses to make pointed political overtures against individuals who might “hurt or damage our country with bad, foolish, horrible ideology.”
It’s no secret that Trump doesn’t respect the troops. He regularly downplays how many U.S. service members have lost their lives as a result of his eight-months-long “six week war” against Iran, even calling the conflict “small potatoes” compared to wars with many more casualties.
Trump is no friend to veterans, either. His administration has gutted thousands of employees from the Veterans Administration, leaving our nation’s veterans struggling to access essential care. And, of course, who can forget when he called dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers”?