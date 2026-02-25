Skip Navigation
Here’s What Kash Patel Really Got Up to at the Olympics

The FBI director’s leaked schedule reveals just how much down time he actually gave himself.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands in the audience ahead of the men's hockey final at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Elsa/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel attends the men’s hockey final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

FBI Director Kash Patel took a four-day trip to Italy on the taxpayers’ dime—but the actual contents of the visit had little to do with serving the American public.

The director’s internal schedule for his Italian sojourn was obtained by The New York Times. The agenda revealed that Patel had scheduled “several hours of work meetings” and “a handful of meet-and-greets” during his time abroad, according to the Times—but the work was paired with hours of down time that included private meals and “cultural activities.”

Nonetheless, Patel and his team vehemently defended his spending decisions.

“Director Patel had highly productive meetings in Italy focused on strengthening joint counterterrorism coordination, transnational crime enforcement, the extradition of high value targets and Olympic security planning with our closest allies,” Ben Williamson, a spokesman for Patel, told the Times.

“The leaking of his minute-by-minute schedule is a criminal act that jeopardizes security and will not be taken lightly,” he added.

Patel’s flight history has once again become the subject of intense scrutiny since the Olympics, when a video was leaked of the FBI director partying alongside the U.S. men’s hockey team after their Olympic gold medal win. In the video, Patel is seen chugging beers inside the boys’ locker room in Milan.

But the conspiracy podcaster turned government official has been riding on the country’s dime since he was sworn in as the face of America’s largest national law enforcement agency. Weeks after a Republican-controlled Senate gave Patel the green light to run the FBI, he took several jaunts to different areas of the country, including Las Vegas and Nashville, a lifestyle he hasn’t been shy to advertise among the rank and file of the federal bureau.

Patel’s poor resource management continued for months. In September, his reliance on the bureau’s fleet waylaid the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination by at least a day, preventing a critical analysis team from accessing a flight to the crime scene. His personal flights interfered with another FBI investigation on December 13, when the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was unable to immediately respond to a shooting at Brown University due to a lack of available bureau planes at an airport in Richmond, Virginia, according to Senator Dick Durbin.

It’s a wildly hypocritical development for Patel, who used to regularly chastise politicians for needless spending before he joined the ranks of the Trump administration. Patel relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his role—FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”

Mike Johnson Accidentally Admits Just How Weak Trump Is

Apparently, it doesn’t actually take all that much to bring about “the end of the Trump presidency.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson shakes hands with Donald Trump at the lectern after the State of the Union. Vice President JD Vance stands next to Johnson and claps
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson let slip Tuesday night just how badly President Donald Trump needs Republicans to hold onto Congress.

Following Trump’s long State of the Union address, Johnson tried to maintain an upbeat mood about the administration, telling Newsmax, “He needs all four years, not just two, to fix the mess.

“If we lost the midterms—heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House, it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect,” Johnson said. “So we’ve got to keep this going, and I think we’re excited to put our candidates on the field to explain all of this to the people.”

Johnson seems well aware that if Democrats gain a sizable majority in at least the House, they can slow down the Trump agenda, subject the White House to investigations, slow or block funding, and even attempt to impeach administration officials. ICE could be severely curtailed from its reckless and violent deportations and detentions, and laws could be passed against Trump’s whimsical tariffs.

Trump knows this too, which is why he constantly suggests taking over elections and instituting voter suppression laws, such as the SAVE Act. Johnson and his fellow Republicans, rather than use their power as a separate branch of government to check Trump’s bad impulses, want to keep enabling everything he does because they fear him turning on any one of them. Meanwhile, the economy continues to sputter and federal agents continue to violate the Constitution.

Minneapolis Woman Targeted by ICE Arrested at Trump State of the Union

Aliya Rahman, a guest of Representative Ilhan Omar, was forced out of the event.

Aliya Rahman, wearing a face mask, is surrounded by people trying to escort her out of Trump's State of the Union.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Aliya Rahman, a guest of Representative Ilhan Omar and a Minneapolis resident who was detained by DHS agents, is escorted from the chamber as Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on February 24.

Aliya Rahman probably thought she was done getting arrested when she attended Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Rahman, a U.S. citizen with autism and a traumatic brain injury, was previously detained by ICE while on her way to a medical appointment in Minneapolis. After stopping her car due to a traffic jam caused by ICE agents, Rahman was dragged from the car and pulled out of her vehicle, getting dangerously tangled in her seatbelt. She later stated that she blacked out in her holding cell.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar made Rahman one of her four guests to the State of the Union address. The other three guests were also Minnesotans who had been targeted by ICE agents, or who had helped protect their communities from the havoc.

But an hour into the event, Rahman was again arrested, this time by the Capitol Police for “disruption of Congress.” It’s unclear exactly what Rahman said or did before being detained.

“All State of the Union tickets clearly explain that demonstrating is prohibited,” the Capitol Police said. “At approximately 10:07 p.m., a person in the House Gallery started demonstrating during tonight’s State of the Union Address. The guest was told to sit down, but refused to obey our lawful orders.”

Other attendees were also escorted out over the course of the evening, though Rahman appears to be the only guest who was arrested. Before Trump’s speech, Texas Representative Al Green was removed for holding up a sign directed at Trump, reading “Black People Aren’t Apes.”

Democrats Win Three Big Elections During Trump’s State of the Union

As Donald Trump droned on in his boring State of the Union, Democrats celebrated three wins in special elections.

Aliya Rahman is surrounded people trying to escort her out of Tru
Kenny Holston/Pool/Getty Images

While President Trump ranted about tariffs, immigration, and hockey at his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Democrats were celebrating three local election victories in crucial swing states.

Ana Tiburcio of Alleghany County and Jennifer Mazzocco of Lehigh County were elected as Pennsylvania state representatives on Tuesday, securing a Democratic majority in the state legislature—a huge win for Governor Josh Shapiro.

“Congratulations to Representatives-Elect Ana Tiburcio and Jen Mazzocco on winning tonight and joining our House Democratic majority! I’ll see you both at the Capitol as we keep working to get stuff done and protect our freedoms and democracy here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro wrote. “Folks are fired up across our Commonwealth—and ready to win up and down the ballot this November.”

And in Maine, Scott Harriman defeated Republican Janet Beaudoin and further cemented Democrats’ hold on the state House.

“Another Tuesday, another defiant round of wins for state legislative Democrats,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams wrote in a press release. “The split screen tonight couldn’t be starker: As President Trump drones on and tries to cover up his agenda that’s left working families behind, Democrats are winning elections.”

Republican Roasted for Begging Trump to Sign His Tie After SOTU

Troy Nehls pleaded with Donald Trump just to initial the representative’s necktie.

Donald Trump signs Representative Troy Nehls's tie
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

The State of the Union address is an opportunity for all branches of government to convene over the most pressing issues of the year. But Republicans treated Donald Trump’s sophomoric performance more like a rowdy sports game than a presidential appearance.

Practically the entire caucus participated in the rah-rah, jeering and chanting “U-S-A.” But the fanboying was especially true for Texas Representative Troy Nehls, who soundly secured the most cringeworthy moment of the night by begging the president to sign his Trump-themed tie.

As Trump exited the lower chamber, he caught a glimpse of Nehls dutifully waiting in line to greet him—but more importantly, he spotted Nehls’s tie, an American flag print with several repeated images of Trump’s face.

“Oh, look at this guy, I like that tie, I want that tie,” Trump said, grabbing Nehl’s tie while addressing someone else. “Give me that tie!”

“Thank you! Initial, just an initial,” responded the 57-year-old lawmaker, hunched over as he offered a pen to the president.

Without speaking to Nehls directly, Trump obliged.

The moment did not play well with the American public, who used the moment to highlight how sycophantic and subservient conservatives in Congress have become to the party’s White House figurehead.

“Even the die hards in North Korea don’t grovel and beg for an autograph,” wrote a self-identified progressive on X.

Other critics derided the interaction as “grotesque” and “pathetic.”

“Definitely not a cult,” remarked another X user.

One account compared Nehls to Oliver Twist, sharing a meme of the impoverished Charles Dickens character trumpeting his famous line: “Please sir, may I have some more?”

“A 57 year old asking for an autograph of his favorite sexual predator?” posted another user. “Good God.”

Their opinions are immaterial for the Texas lawmaker, regardless of whether they live in his district, as Nehls is not seeking reelection at the end of his term. Trump has endorsed Nehls’s twin brother to replace him.

Trump’s Major Claim During SOTU Hit With Humiliating Fact-Check

Donald Trump’s brag was debunked by his own website.

Donald Trump leans forward while delivering the State of the Union
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

In his State of the Union Tuesday night, Donald Trump claimed that he had secured $18 trillion in foreign investments for the United States. But his own website says that isn’t true.

“I secured commitments for more than $18 trillion, pouring in from all over the globe,” Trump said in the speech, complete with a graphic on the official White House stream to drive home the point. NBC News was quick to point out that this wasn’t true, and produced proof that the White House itself had posted online.

“The commitments and investments the White House touted on its own website total $9.7 trillion,” the news outlet reported, noting that the investments Trump has bragged about are in line with previous announcements, or are only slight increases.

A Bloomberg analysis has found that $2.27 trillion of that can’t be considered actual investments, but only “vague promises to increase trade or bilateral economic relationships, or purchase commitments.” And $3.5 trillion would be from sovereign pledges, with $3.5 trillion being investments from corporations.

Of that $3.5 trillion, $2.9 trillion would go toward data centers, according to Bloomberg. On top of that, more than $250 billion of the pledges Trump is claiming as a big accomplishment were actually announced or planned before he was sworn in as president last year.

All of this was part of many embellishments and half-truths in the longest State of the Union address in presidential history. Trump used the address to claim how great he was doing despite most Americans disagreeing, and Democrats let him know during the speech. One claim by Trump was even too much for Republicans to applaud: his boasting about tariffs, which were struck down by the Supreme Court. That’s because most of them agree with the court’s ruling. Too bad most GOP lawmakers are fine with every other destructive decision from the president.

The One Time Republicans Didn’t Cheer in Trump’s State of the Union

President Trump was clearly waiting for applause that never came.

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress, February 24, 2026. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson sit behind him.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress, on February 24.

The only time Republicans weren’t clapping like seals during President Trump’s State of the Union address was when he spoke positively about his tariffs. 

“I used these tariffs, took in hundreds of billions of dollars to make great deals for our country, both economically and on a national security basis. Everything was working well, countries that were ripping us off for decades are now paying us hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said. “And yet these countries are happy, and so are we … and the big story was how Donald Trump called the economy correctly, and 22 Nobel Prize winners in economics didn’t. They got it totally wrong, they got it really wrong. And then just four days ago an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court, it just came down.” 

The room was deathly quiet for much of this awkward rant, a stark contrast given just how frequently the GOP did a standing ovation for something Trump said during his address. This is likely because many prominent Republicans actually agreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling, which stopped Trump from  further enacting his global, illegal “Liberation Day” tariffs. 

“Today, the Supreme Court reaffirmed authority that has rested with Congress for centuries. The American people already know that tariffs make building and buying here at home more expensive,” Senator Mitch McConnell said after the ruling on Friday. “And Kentuckians understand this painful reality better than most. But the use of IEEPA to circumvent Congress in the imposition of tariffs, already without precedent, isn’t just bad policy—it’s also illegal.”

Was Trump Hiding His Massive Bruise at the State of the Union?

Donald Trump’s hand was hidden from view as he delivered his State of the Union address to Congress.

A giant blob of concealer (not the right shade) on Donald Trump's right hand.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump kept his bruised right hand out of view Tuesday night during his lengthy State of the Union address.

As Trump delivered his address, he grasped the podium with both hands, but kept his right hand out of sight.

Since July, the president has been repeatedly spotted with a large bruise on the back of his right hand—except for a few instances when it inexplicably switched to his left hand.

Trump has gotten good at hiding it from the public—either with makeup or careful hand placement—but the 79-year-old president can’t hide everything, and cameras don’t lie.

The White House has claimed that his seemingly permanent injuries were the result of too much handshaking and taking aspirin. But doctors have theorized that the president’s discolored hands could be a sign of something much worse.

Democrats Erupt in Trump State of Union: “You’re Killing Americans!”

Democrats began yelling at the president after he claimed to be protecting Americans.

Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar yell and point fingers during Trump’s State of the Union address.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar yell during Trump’s State of the Union address.

Several Democratic representatives shouted at President Trump from their seats as he lied about protecting American citizens during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

“The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Trump said.

The Republican side erupted while Democrats heckled the president.

“You’re killing Americans,” Representative Rashida Tlaib yelled multiple times. “You have killed Americans,” Representative Ilhan Omar joined in.

Representative Gwen Moore called Trump a “tyrant” repeatedly. Representative Gil Cisneros yelled about how Trump is violating the Constitution.

Trump continued, smiling smugly. “You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed.”

“You should be ashamed!” Omar responded, pointing at Trump. They were then drowned out by chants of “USA” by the Republican side of the aisle.

“These people are crazy, I tell you, they’re crazy,” Trump later said, referring to the Democrats as they continued to heckle him.

The Democrats’ response was necessary given the ease with which Trump was lying about protecting Americans, as his federal agents shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti—two “protected” American citizens—dead in the street in Minneapolis.

Al Green Kicked Out of State of the Union Over Sign on Trump Racism

The Democratic representative stood in front of President Trump with a message from Black Americans.

Representative Al Green holds a sign reading “Black People Aren’t Apes” during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Representative Al Green holds a sign reading “Black People Aren’t Apes” during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address before being escorted out of the chamber, on February 24.

Texas Representative Al Green was once again escorted out of President Trump’s State of the Union—this time for holding up a sign that read “Black People Aren’t Apes.”

Green’s sign was a reference to Trump’s racist post on Truth Social earlier this month depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes—summoning harsh condemnations from Democrats and Republicans alike. The president later deleted the post, claiming that it had been published by a staffer.

Green attempted to hold his sign up in front of Trump as the president entered the chamber, but was blocked by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

When Trump boarded the stage, the 78-year-old Houston-area congressman stood in the fourth row and held up his sign again.

As Trump began his address, Republican Representative Troy Nehls, also from Texas, reportedly approached Green about the sign. He was held back by Representative Pat Fallon as the sergeant of arms escorted Green out. Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin also tried to pull the sign away from Green.

As Green was escorted out, the audience started shouting “USA!”

Last year, Green was removed from the chamber after he reportedly kept yelling at Trump, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” The Texas Democrat waved his cane in the direction of the president and was warned to stop several times.

