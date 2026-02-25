Here’s What Kash Patel Really Got Up to at the Olympics
The FBI director’s leaked schedule reveals just how much down time he actually gave himself.
FBI Director Kash Patel took a four-day trip to Italy on the taxpayers’ dime—but the actual contents of the visit had little to do with serving the American public.
The director’s internal schedule for his Italian sojourn was obtained by The New York Times. The agenda revealed that Patel had scheduled “several hours of work meetings” and “a handful of meet-and-greets” during his time abroad, according to the Times—but the work was paired with hours of down time that included private meals and “cultural activities.”
Nonetheless, Patel and his team vehemently defended his spending decisions.
“Director Patel had highly productive meetings in Italy focused on strengthening joint counterterrorism coordination, transnational crime enforcement, the extradition of high value targets and Olympic security planning with our closest allies,” Ben Williamson, a spokesman for Patel, told the Times.
“The leaking of his minute-by-minute schedule is a criminal act that jeopardizes security and will not be taken lightly,” he added.
Patel’s flight history has once again become the subject of intense scrutiny since the Olympics, when a video was leaked of the FBI director partying alongside the U.S. men’s hockey team after their Olympic gold medal win. In the video, Patel is seen chugging beers inside the boys’ locker room in Milan.
But the conspiracy podcaster turned government official has been riding on the country’s dime since he was sworn in as the face of America’s largest national law enforcement agency. Weeks after a Republican-controlled Senate gave Patel the green light to run the FBI, he took several jaunts to different areas of the country, including Las Vegas and Nashville, a lifestyle he hasn’t been shy to advertise among the rank and file of the federal bureau.
Patel’s poor resource management continued for months. In September, his reliance on the bureau’s fleet waylaid the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination by at least a day, preventing a critical analysis team from accessing a flight to the crime scene. His personal flights interfered with another FBI investigation on December 13, when the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was unable to immediately respond to a shooting at Brown University due to a lack of available bureau planes at an airport in Richmond, Virginia, according to Senator Dick Durbin.
It’s a wildly hypocritical development for Patel, who used to regularly chastise politicians for needless spending before he joined the ranks of the Trump administration. Patel relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his role—FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”