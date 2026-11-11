Chuck Schumer Is Even Losing the Moderates—Where Democrats Stand Now
Here’s how many Democrats say it’s time for someone to replace Chuck Schumer.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is losing support from even moderate members of the Democratic caucus.
Virginia Senator Mark Warner is not committing to supporting Schumer for majority leader next year, the Virginia Scope reports, telling the publication: “We got to reflect in leadership the real talents.” Warner’s new comments follow his praise for Schumer on Tuesday for raising an “enormous” amount of money for Democrats in the midterms and for recruiting many of the winners this election.
Warner’s stance follows Senator Bernie Sanders, who said in a press conference on Tuesday, “Nobody works harder than Chuck Schumer, but in my view, the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader.”
Other senators and senators-elect refusing to commit to Schumer include Elissa Slotkin, Abdul El-Sayed, Richard Blumenthal, Juliana Stratton, Peggy Flanagan, Adam Hamilton, Troy Jackson, Chris Pappas, Annie Andrews, and James Talarico.
The alternative candidate gaining steam is Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who is open to the idea and criticized Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for siding “with the crypto industry” and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, in a press conference on Tuesday.
“I am listening to all the people from around the country that were calling for big change,” Van Hollen said, noting that two of the Democrats’ incoming senators, El-Sayed and Flanagan, didn’t receive support from Schumer and the DSCC. “I am in the process right now of calling my colleagues.”