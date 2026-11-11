Mississippi Results Drag On Thanks to Sudden “Inactive Registrations”

On Election Day, at least tens of thousands of voters showed up at the polls to find that they couldn’t vote, because Watson’s office ignored the warnings. More than 230,000 voter registrations in Mississippi were deemed inactive by Watson, and now local election officials have to count and verify thousands of affidavit ballots, setting up a legal fight.

In 2024, Watson signed a $50,000 contract with Experian to use the company’s unverified address data across the state—the first time that the state was using information outside of government data. But the data was error-ridden, and Mississippi Today discovered issues back in March, which went unaddressed.

As a last-ditch effort, a coalition of civil rights groups including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Mississippi, and the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote to Watson and Laura Henderson-Courtney, the senior attorney of the secretary of state’s elections division, four days before the midterms, asking Watson to reinstate anyone kicked off of the state’s voter rolls because of Experian’s data. They also asked him to tell local election workers to make sure inactive voters got affidavit ballots. The letter was ignored.