Mississippi Results Drag On Thanks to Sudden “Inactive Registrations”
Many people showed up to vote on Election Day and were told their voter registration was no longer active.
Many eligible voters were mistakenly kicked off of the rolls in Mississippi, preventing them from casting their votes normally and creating a backlog of affidavit ballots waiting to be verified and counted. That’s a large part of the reason that the U.S. is still waiting for the state’s election results in the razor-thin Senate race.
Mississippi Today reports that several civil rights groups contacted Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson days before last week’s midterms, warning him that hundreds of thousands of voters needed to have their registrations reinstated. The voters were kicked off Mississippi’s rolls because Watson’s office sent bad data to local officials based on unverified information from credit agency Experian.
On Election Day, at least tens of thousands of voters showed up at the polls to find that they couldn’t vote, because Watson’s office ignored the warnings. More than 230,000 voter registrations in Mississippi were deemed inactive by Watson, and now local election officials have to count and verify thousands of affidavit ballots, setting up a legal fight.
In 2024, Watson signed a $50,000 contract with Experian to use the company’s unverified address data across the state—the first time that the state was using information outside of government data. But the data was error-ridden, and Mississippi Today discovered issues back in March, which went unaddressed.
As a last-ditch effort, a coalition of civil rights groups including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Mississippi, and the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote to Watson and Laura Henderson-Courtney, the senior attorney of the secretary of state’s elections division, four days before the midterms, asking Watson to reinstate anyone kicked off of the state’s voter rolls because of Experian’s data. They also asked him to tell local election workers to make sure inactive voters got affidavit ballots. The letter was ignored.
“The ACLU, nor any other third party, have the authority to dictate applicable state and federal laws regarding elections in Mississippi,” Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Jonson told Mississippi Today in an email acknowledging that the office got the letter. “Per state law, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) is currently in a blackout period thus no systemic voter roll maintenance is allowed.”
In a news conference on Tuesday, Scott Colom, the Democrat narrowly leading incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi’s Senate race, called out Watson for using the data and ignoring the warnings, including some from Experian itself.
“Experian told [Watson] they were not reliable. And he did it anyway. So, I think that this chaos is a result of that decision. And it’s not me just saying it. The reporting about this has been great. Republicans and, you know, Republican counties, with election commissioners … are saying this was chaotic,” Colom said. “Our secretary of state, why did he use Experian when they told him it was unreliable?”