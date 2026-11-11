Palantir’s Alex Karp Says He’s a Progressive After Blue Wave Election

“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir—all of our products are essentially progressive,” Karp said in an interview where he used the word “progressive” eight times to describe himself.

This is a pretty significant shift from just eight months ago, when the CEO appeared desperate to align his technology with GOP political strategy as a method to sap political capital away from the Trump administration’s enemies.

“This technology disrupts humanities-trained—largely Democratic—voters, and makes their economic power less, and increases the economic power of vocationally trained, working-class, often male, working-class voters,” Karp said in March, admitting that his technology was “dangerous societally” but would allow us to “be American” in the future.