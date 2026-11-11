Palantir’s Alex Karp Says He’s a Progressive After Blue Wave Election
Palantir’s CEO is trying to pivot after Democrats won an overwhelming majority in Congress.
Nobody is buying Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s claim that he was a Democrat this whole time, right?
In an exclusive interview with Politico’s Playbook, the technocrat posed as a staunch progressive, following Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victories in the House and Senate.
“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir—all of our products are essentially progressive,” Karp said in an interview where he used the word “progressive” eight times to describe himself.
This is a pretty significant shift from just eight months ago, when the CEO appeared desperate to align his technology with GOP political strategy as a method to sap political capital away from the Trump administration’s enemies.
“This technology disrupts humanities-trained—largely Democratic—voters, and makes their economic power less, and increases the economic power of vocationally trained, working-class, often male, working-class voters,” Karp said in March, admitting that his technology was “dangerous societally” but would allow us to “be American” in the future.
Now Karp claims that his company is chiefly concerned with “economic justice” and that he believes that Trump’s immigration policies “went too far.” Of course, Palantir’s technologies were essential in implementing the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation agenda. The company even developed an app that provided ICE agents with a digital map populated by potential deportation targets.
The technocrat’s self-proclaimed “anti-woke” company reaped billions of dollars in federal contracts during the second Trump administration. The company just hired former Republican Senator Jon Tester as an adviser ahead of likely congressional investigations.
“My giving is equal Democrat, Republican,” Karp told Politico. “I can tell you, without going into things I’m not going to disclose, I’m very balanced, and everyone in the political arena knows it. And I’ll tell you what, I’m also not the village idiot.”
Karp may not be the village idiot, but he clearly thinks the American public isn’t smart enough to see through his ridiculous facade.