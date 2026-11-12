Republicans Turn Against Howard Lutnick as Nvidia Chips Scandal Grows

“The obvious question is why did [Lutnick] choose to sell advanced chips?” Republican Senator John Kennedy told Politico Wednesday. “Secretary Lutnick needs to answer that in front of God and country. If I were he, I’d call a press conference this afternoon and explain what happened and why he agreed to sell them chips, and I would stop doing it.”

Republican Representative Bill Huizenga called on Lutnick to testify before Congress, saying, “I don’t think he’s been very responsive.” He added that the Bureau of Industry and Security, an agency in the Commerce Department that is responsible for blacklisting overseas companies from using American technology, has “been less responsive than they should be.”

Lutnick is also receiving pressure from elsewhere in the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly criticized him in a White House meeting last week for not taking earlier action on Megaspeed.