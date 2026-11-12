Republicans Turn Against Howard Lutnick as Nvidia Chips Scandal Grows
Republicans want to know why Trump’s Commerce Department refused to take action on the chips firm at the center of the spying scandal.
Republicans are turning on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after he stalled a crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been at the center of the news cycle after it was revealed he had an affair with a Chinese spy.
Politico reports that Republican leaders are criticizing Lutnick for not taking action against Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm with ties to the Chinese government whose executive was in a relationship with Huang. Several Republicans say they want Lutnick and his deputies to answer their questions, possibly in sworn testimony.
“The obvious question is why did [Lutnick] choose to sell advanced chips?” Republican Senator John Kennedy told Politico Wednesday. “Secretary Lutnick needs to answer that in front of God and country. If I were he, I’d call a press conference this afternoon and explain what happened and why he agreed to sell them chips, and I would stop doing it.”
Republican Representative Bill Huizenga called on Lutnick to testify before Congress, saying, “I don’t think he’s been very responsive.” He added that the Bureau of Industry and Security, an agency in the Commerce Department that is responsible for blacklisting overseas companies from using American technology, has “been less responsive than they should be.”
Lutnick is also receiving pressure from elsewhere in the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly criticized him in a White House meeting last week for not taking earlier action on Megaspeed.
“I’d say we want to get to the bottom of the matter and to really have transparency on this,” said Republican Representative John Moolenar, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Moolenar told Politico that he wants Lutnick and others in the administration to brief Congress on the Chinese government’s influence on Nvidia, and how that in turn influenced U.S. security policy.