ICE Has Script to Refuse Help to People Looking for Missing Loved Ones

ICE’s detention system encompasses over 300 facilities and was already chaotic before the change. Detained immigrants are quickly sent from one facility to another, and if their lawyers don’t know where they are, legal help is severely hindered. It’s a boon to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport large numbers of immigrants quickly without the obstacles of habeas petitions and other forms of due process.

If lawyers know where their clients are being held, they can fight their deportation orders and try to secure their release. But those options are almost wiped out after a person is deported, and if they’re missing from ICE’s system, they are almost doomed. Detainees could also be prevented from making phone calls or buying essential personal items like toiletries because someone on the outside can’t deposit money into their commissary account without knowing which facility they’re in.

One immigrant that the Times highlights is University of San Francisco nurse and professor Ann Lawani, who was detained in her pajamas from her home in Lodi, California, on September 16. Even after calling her family from a holding facility that day, her attorney and siblings still couldn’t figure out where she was.