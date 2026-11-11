ICE Has Script to Refuse Help to People Looking for Missing Loved Ones
A new report reveals what ICE has been doing after disappearing thousands from its database.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials deliberately kept certain detainees out of a public database to make them harder to find.
The New York Times reports that tens of thousands of people with final deportation orders have been hidden from the database since September, confirming earlier media reports. This policy change has made it almost impossible for lawyers and family members to find their loved ones’ locations, and ICE’s contractors were given a script to use on callers informing them that the detainees’ locations were no longer available.
ICE’s detention system encompasses over 300 facilities and was already chaotic before the change. Detained immigrants are quickly sent from one facility to another, and if their lawyers don’t know where they are, legal help is severely hindered. It’s a boon to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport large numbers of immigrants quickly without the obstacles of habeas petitions and other forms of due process.
If lawyers know where their clients are being held, they can fight their deportation orders and try to secure their release. But those options are almost wiped out after a person is deported, and if they’re missing from ICE’s system, they are almost doomed. Detainees could also be prevented from making phone calls or buying essential personal items like toiletries because someone on the outside can’t deposit money into their commissary account without knowing which facility they’re in.
One immigrant that the Times highlights is University of San Francisco nurse and professor Ann Lawani, who was detained in her pajamas from her home in Lodi, California, on September 16. Even after calling her family from a holding facility that day, her attorney and siblings still couldn’t figure out where she was.
“It was the worst time of my life, knowing she had been siphoned into an abyss and there was nothing I could do about it,” her brother, U.S. citizen Sam Lawani, told the Times.
When her lawyer, Natalia Vieira Santanna, tried to file a habeas petition, she did so in California, Lawani’s last known location. But DHS tried to get her petition transferred to Louisiana, where they had moved her, which would have restarted Lawani’s case and required a new lawyer. Vieira opposed that effort, pointing out that Lawani’s location was kept secret, and the judge in the case agreed, finding that “no diligent attorney could have known” where Lawani was.
The judge also blocked the federal government from deporting Lawani while her habeas petition was in progress, and ordered officials to explain why she shouldn’t be released. While she is in the country right now, Lawani’s location still isn’t in the public database, and other detainees have not been fortunate enough to have her resources and support.