Oil Exec Who Got Nice Contract on Venezuelan Oil was Top Vance Donor

In 2022, Addison poured $300,000 into Vance’s successful bid for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats. He and his wife later gave a combined $7 million to groups supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024.

At the meeting, the two men spoke about Venezuela, and the vice president expressed a particular interest in how fast Venezuelan crude oil could be sold in the case that the U.S. gained control of the country’s energy supplies, a person who was given an account of the meeting from Addison told Reuters. Addison assured Vance that Vitol was more than able to get the job done.

Addison’s private Embraer jet and Vance’s government plane sat together on the tarmac at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on December 27, according to flight records reviewed by Reuters.