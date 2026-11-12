Oil Exec Who Got Nice Contract on Venezuelan Oil was Top Vance Donor
A new report reveals how Vice President JD Vance met with one of his top donors, an oil exec, before he landed a contract in Venezuela that made his company millions.
Vice President JD Vance secretly met with one of his top donors days before the Trump administration invaded Venezuela and cut a deal that would make his company millions from selling the country’s stolen crude oil.
A week before the U.S. military invaded Venezuela and kidnapped its leader, Nicolás Maduro, Vance traveled to Bozeman, Montana, where he secretly met with John Addison, a U.S. gasoline trader at Vitol, the world’s largest energy and commodity trading company, Reuters reported Wednesday.
In 2022, Addison poured $300,000 into Vance’s successful bid for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats. He and his wife later gave a combined $7 million to groups supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024.
At the meeting, the two men spoke about Venezuela, and the vice president expressed a particular interest in how fast Venezuelan crude oil could be sold in the case that the U.S. gained control of the country’s energy supplies, a person who was given an account of the meeting from Addison told Reuters. Addison assured Vance that Vitol was more than able to get the job done.
Addison’s private Embraer jet and Vance’s government plane sat together on the tarmac at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on December 27, according to flight records reviewed by Reuters.
This meeting was previously unreported, but gives insight to the backroom deals to enrich allies of the Trump administration. Both Addison and Vance denied the meeting took place.
On January 5, just two days after the operation to kidnap Maduro, Addison got a call from Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who asked whether Vitol would be interested in selling Venezuelan crude oil.
Addison wasn’t a natural choice to receive a call from Wright. He wasn’t a regional CEO, or an expert in Latin American gasoline, but rather, a senior trader involved in sales of U.S. oil. But Vance had told Wright that he was the right person for the job, Addison told Reuters.
The Department of Energy, however, claims that Vance and Wright never discussed the sales of Venezuelan oil, and Vitol was chosen solely because of the firm’s scale.
By January 9, Vitol and Trafigura, its direct competitor, had obtained special licenses to sell Venezuelan crude oil. Since then, the companies have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit from selling stolen supplies.
Typically, large U.S. government contracts are awarded through a competitive bidding process—a standard that has seemingly gone out the window during Trump 2.0.
Representative Robert Garcia, ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and its incoming chair, sent a letter to the heads of Vitol and Tafigura demanding answers about how exactly they received these licenses, and voicing concern that the companies may have been given advance notice about U.S. military action in Venezuela. Both Vitol and Trafigura declined to answer Garcia’s letter, but the companies told Reuters that they did not receive any advanced knowledge.