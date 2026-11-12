Pete Hegseth Pins Medal on Soldier Who Yelled At Him
The secretary of defense awarded the soldier who scolded him for disrespecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veteran’s Day.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has awarded the soldier who loudly scolded him and his entourage for disturbing the peace at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veteran’s Day.
“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” Hegseth wrote in a post Thursday, sharing photographs of himself and several members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, taken during an impromptu award ceremony at the Pentagon.
That included Specialist Thomas Iglesias, who reprimanded Hegseth and his retinue on Wednesday as they chatted and laughed after snapping pictures on the stairs in front of the sacred war memorial.
“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,”
yelled Iglesias, who was guarding the tomb at the time.
Iglesias was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal Thursday for carrying out his duties.
But it is not clear if Iglesias was actually eligible to receive the commemoration. The Defense Department’s awards manual stipulates that only service members on joint duty assignments can be awarded the joint service medal, according to a review by Military.com. Iglesias, meanwhile, was assigned to an Army regiment, according to Arlington National Cemetery.
Members of service-specific units “are not eligible for DoD Joint [personal military decorations],” according to the manual.
Although exceptions are allowed (and such exceptions are at the discretion of the awarding body or, in this case, the Defense Secretary) it has not been publicly disclosed if such an exception was approved, as a citation was not mentioned in the Pentagon’s statement provided to CNN.
In the aftermath of the interaction on Wednesday, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that Iglesias “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”