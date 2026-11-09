Republicans Pull Huge 180 on JD Vance for 2028 After Elections Loss

“We are examining where tax-exempt status has been exploited, which charitable entities have become financial conduits for foreign-influence activity, and how those entrusted with stewardship of these organizations have instead enabled violence,” Bessent said at the time. “Where the evidence leads, we will not hesitate to follow.”

Nine organizations have already been identified as having terrorist ties, though those designations came from federal agencies such as the Treasury Department, as opposed to from the White House, according to the Journal.

But there have been numerous other occasions in which Trump and his allies have baselessly resorted to the “T-word” to advance their agenda. Earlier this year, officials across the Trump administration branded Minneapolis residents Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti as terrorists in order to brush their deaths at the hands of federal agents under the rug. And even in the most recent election cycle, Republicans resorted to slandering Representative Ilhan Omar and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed as terrorists in futile attempts to discredit their authority and undermine their influence.