Republicans Pull Huge 180 on JD Vance for 2028 After Elections Loss
Just a few months ago, the GOP had crowned Vance as Donald Trump’s successor. Then the midterms happened.
Republicans are already turning on Vice President JD Vance’s nascent presidential run, in favor of candidates from the Sunshine State.
As Election Day results rolled in last week, Vance received a text from one of his confidants advising him to consider sitting out of the next presidential race, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
Within 24 hours of polls closing, one veteran New York fundraiser started to field calls from deep-pocketed donors who expressed concerns that they couldn’t possibly back Vance in 2028. A candidate sourced from within the Trump administration was too big a liability considering the sweeping rebuke of the president they’d just witnessed.
Vance has been desperate to paint Republican losses as the result of the war in Iran, and not Trump. But there’s enough evidence that Vance has become tainted by association. The vice president couldn’t even keep the GOP candidates in his home state of Ohio, let alone mount a national campaign, the fundraiser said. Other donors privately expressed similar concerns. Even Donald Trump appeared to be growing frustrated with Vance, telling reporters Sunday night that “a lot of people didn’t like his comments” about the effect of the Iran war.
“Not me,” Trump hastened to add.
Instead, Republican operatives are now looking to candidates from the lone red-wall state where the national blue wave didn’t reach: Florida. In the Sunshine State, there was less Republican participation overall, but GOP candidates still managed to hold onto the major seats of power.
Now GOP operatives are looking to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take up the baton, Axios reported Sunday.
As Vance received a clear message urging him to stand down in 2028, Rubio’s phone “blew up” with messages saying the exact opposite, one source familiar with the scene told Axios.
“There was this sense of, ‘We lost the Latino vote, you can get it back, etc,’” the source said. “To some people, Rubio seemed to entertain the idea for the first time. Or he didn’t shut it down fast enough.”
Last week, multiple outlets reported that Rubio intended to step down to start mounting his own presidential campaign, but the secretary denied planning any such thing.
Meanwhile, DeSantis has already clearly positioned himself for a presidential run in 2028, Axios reported.