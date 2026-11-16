But despite the will of the American people, Evans is not ready to lose his grip on power. The MAGA politico announced Monday that he’s going to run for Congress again in 2028, albeit in a different district.

“I know what it means to live rurally and depend on water, energy, and agriculture, because that’s how three generations of my family have lived in Douglas, Elbert, and Weld counties,” Evans said in a statement on Facebook. “Now more than ever, Colorado needs conservatives in Congress who will fight to keep our border secure, cut taxes for working families, keep boys from dominating girls’ sports and locker rooms, protect our water, and make energy affordable.”

The Fort Lupton resident also suggested that the people of Colorado’s 4th district—which constitutes the Centennial State’s most conservative region—were at risk of losing their values to Democratic Socialists.