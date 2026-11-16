Ousted Republican Rep. Plots How to Carpetbag His Way Back to Congress
Outgoing Representative Gabe Evans is eying outgoing Representative Lauren Boebert’s seat. Both of their seats flipped blue in the midterm elections.
Some Republicans just don’t understand the word no.
Representative Gabe Evans lost to Democrat Manny Rutinel by double digits on Election Day, marking a drastic political shift in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, which suddenly flipped from red to blue.
But despite the will of the American people, Evans is not ready to lose his grip on power. The MAGA politico announced Monday that he’s going to run for Congress again in 2028, albeit in a different district.
“I know what it means to live rurally and depend on water, energy, and agriculture, because that’s how three generations of my family have lived in Douglas, Elbert, and Weld counties,” Evans said in a statement on Facebook. “Now more than ever, Colorado needs conservatives in Congress who will fight to keep our border secure, cut taxes for working families, keep boys from dominating girls’ sports and locker rooms, protect our water, and make energy affordable.”
The Fort Lupton resident also suggested that the people of Colorado’s 4th district—which constitutes the Centennial State’s most conservative region—were at risk of losing their values to Democratic Socialists.
“The people of the 4th District grow our food, produce our energy, work in defense, aerospace, healthcare, and so many other sectors. They raise their families on values that Democrat Socialists and their allies keep trying to regulate out of existence. They deserve a representative with deep roots in the community who shows up for them, not one who answers to the coastal donors who just bought this seat,” Evans wrote, apparently referring to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, who bested Representative Lauren Boebert earlier this month.
(Interestingly enough, Boebert herself switched districts in 2023 after a close race in order to ensure herself an easier return to Congress. Although she won in 2024, she lost this time around in yet another stunning Democratic flip.)
The unusually early announcement will give Evans a remarkable head start in the 2028 race, entering the new year with $300,000 in campaign funds and regional name recognition that will make it difficult for new candidates to compete, according to the Colorado Sun.
But the region’s incoming lawmaker is ignoring the noise.
“There’s real work to do: ending the war in Iran that Gabe Evans voted five times to continue, lowering the cost of groceries and fertilizer that his eight votes for the tariffs helped drive up, and protecting the rural hospitals across the 4th district he voted to gut,” Laubacher wrote in a statement obtained by Colorado Public Radio’s Caitlyn Kim. “While Gabe Evans focuses on finding his way back to Washington, Eileen is focused on making Washington deliver for the people of Colorado’s 4th District.”