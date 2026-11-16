Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Still Crashing Out Over Midterm Elections

He wants Alaska Democrats to be prosecuted.

Donald Trump throwing up his hands while wearing a suit with a light blue tie in the White House briefing room.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is still whining about his poor midterm election results, posting a clip of a withered Bill O’Reilly threatening Democrats with legal action Monday morning.

“The Democratic Party in Alaska cheated, and in a big way,” conservative commentator O’Reilly said in the clip, which Trump posted without a caption. “And that’s gonna lead to criminal prosecutions.”

O’Reilly is referring to the Alaska Senate race between incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola, in which Republicans have accused Democrats of purposefully attempting to sow confusion on the ballot by running a “Dan J. Sullivan” as an independent alongside their own Dan Sullivan.

Trump preemptively protested the outcome of the race for weeks, calling for a criminal prosecution of Peltola—and for the Justice Department to sue Alaska and block the certification of the vote—if the incumbent Sullivan lost. Trump even went so far as to call for votes for Dan J. Sullivan to go directly to the senator.

While the race has yet to be called, Peltola has pulled away from Sullivan to establish a comfortable lead with 97 percent of the ballots counted.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Propagandist Paid by Russian Government Shows Up at Mar-a-Lago

Lauren Chen is back in the United States—and at the president’s estate.

Lauren Chen holds a cup of coffee while on set
Lauren Chen on the set of Candace on April 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee
Jason Davis/Getty Images
Lauren Chen on the set of Candace on April 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee

Right-wing commentator Lauren Chen—who was a central figure in a 2024 indictment related to conservative influencers getting paid to spread “Russian government messaging”—just received a warm welcome at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” Chen wrote on X, along with multiple fit pics of her at the Citizen Journalist Gala hosted by right-wing activist James O’Keefe at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

X screenshot Lauren Chen @TheLaurenChen First time at Mar-a-Lago ☀️ (selfie)
more selfies

Chen, a Canadian influencer, founded Tenet Media with her husband in 2022, while she was also contributing to Turning Point USA. Two former RT employees were indicted two years later for giving Chen’s company a $10 million contract to inject pro-Russian propaganda into the conservative media landscape. Chen hired Dave Rubin, Tim Pool, and Benny Johnson, among others. The indictment noted that the influencers were paid to put out English-language videos that were “often consistent with Russia’s interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition to core Russian interests.”

Shortly after news of the federal indictment, YouTube removed Tenet Media’s account, Chen was fired from her job with Blaze Media, and she fled the U.S. along with her husband.

“In case anyone has forgotten, Lauren fled the United States in 2024 after the DOJ exposed her for taking millions of dollars from sanctioned Russian entities to hire podcasters to push propaganda to conservatives,” The Scroll’s Park MacDougald wrote online. “She was publicly welcomed back into the United States last year by State Department employee [Joe Rittenhouse] and subsequently invited to the White House Easter Egg Roll. She is now at MAL.”

“Lauren Chen, financed by the Kremlin. ‘First time at Mar-a-Lago,’” journalist and former Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Marek Magierowski said. “It looks like creeping invasion. Congratulations to @SecretService.”

In any other administration, a woman who took money from the Russian government to influence U.S. media being welcomed at the president’s private estate would be a massive scandal. In year two of Trump’s second term, it is merely par for the course.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Mississippi GOP Leader Loses It as Experian Exposes Election Disaster

Michael Watson is freaking out after Experian said no one should use its data for elections, immediately after Mississippi did just that.

Michael Watson smiling
Michael Watson
U.S. Air Force/Andrew Young
Michael Watson

Mississippi’s Senate race was marred by people being wrongly disqualified from the state voter rolls because of bad data, and the Republican secretary of state is having trouble taking responsibility.

Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office used data on expired addresses from the credit agency Experian to purge Mississippi’s voter rolls, even after being warned that the data was unreliable. On Thursday, Watson threatened to sue the credit agency in a deleted social media post, according to Democracy Docket, after Experian told The Atlantic earlier this week that its data shouldn’t have been used for voter records.

“The solution provided at that time consisted of supplemental address information and was not designed or intended to validate voter records,” Experian vice president for corporate communications Scott Anderson said.

In his now-deleted post, Watson claimed that the credit agency was “crawfishing away” from the state, tagging the Election Assistance Commission, an independent government agency that aids states with elections.

“Should we consider a lawsuit?” Watson wrote to the EAC. “They marketed a product for a specific reason and are now saying it wasn’t designed for that reason. More to come …”

Watson posted again the same day, attacking an article by Experian on its website saying that commercial data could be used to improve voter records.

“Since Experian doesn’t like the heat and appears as if they will not stand by their customers, they may want to delete the below piece from their website,” Watson wrote in a post that is still up.

In a statement to Democracy Docket, Watson’s communications director, Elizabeth Jonson, said that “Mississippi was never told the data was only supplemental or that it was not intended for this use.”

But Mississippi Today reported as early as March that Experian’s data was faulty, and a coalition of civil rights groups sent another last-minute warning to Watson’s office four days before the midterms asking him to reinstate people who were kicked off the voter rolls because of Experian’s data. Those warnings went unheeded, and the state’s election results dragged on because thousands of residents were forced to use affidavit ballots, which had to go through extra steps of verification before being counted.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Top Trump Adviser to Quit After Stinging Election Defeat

Kevin Hassett has been Donald Trump’s top economic spin doctor.

Kevin Hassett
Kevin Hassett
Aaron Schwartz/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kevin Hassett

Kevin Hassett, the smiling face of President Donald Trump’s disastrous economic policy, is expected to leave his role as director of the National Economic Council.

Hassett is expected to depart sometime in the next few weeks, three people familiar with his plans told Semafor Friday. Trump’s happy warrior has been eyeing different positions in the administration since well before the midterm elections, some people said.  

Affordability emerged as a major issue in the recent midterm elections, where Republican candidates suffered sweeping losses and Democrats flipped both the House and Senate. The economy has become one of Trump’s worst issues; a recent poll found that 67 percent of Americans disapproved of the president’s handling of the economy. 

As the mouthpiece for Trump’s crumbling economy, Hassett lied about lowering prices, denied data, and, of course, blamed everything on former President Joe Biden. And he did it all with a grin on his face

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who could hold both jobs, and his counselor David Zervos are among those being considered to replace Hassett. This news comes amid renewed calls to remove Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, this time over his alleged efforts to shield Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese intelligence asset from scrutiny.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Banned Thanks to … Anti-DEI Law

Florida Republicans’ anti-DEI law is having unintended consequences.

Three people dressed in green and wearing green hats, clover glasses, and green hat headbands.
People watch the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York, where these extreme anti-DEI laws don’t exist.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
People watch the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York, where these extreme anti-DEI laws don’t exist.

Florida Republicans likely thought their anti–diversity, equity, and inclusion law would only target funding and programs for racial minorities and the LGBTQ community. It accidentally ended up getting a St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled too.

The city of Delray Beach announced earlier this week that it is canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade, alongside the city’s annual Pride celebration, thanks to Florida Senate Bill 1134.

“Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027,” a statement from the city read. “Although the city is no longer able to fund these events, it does not prevent private entities from sponsoring these or similar events.”

The language of the new law, which goes into effect on January 1, “establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Residents of Delray Beach in South Florida are incensed by the news.

“Are they gonna cancel the Christmas parade as well?” one woman opined. “There’s a lot of issues going on here. And it’s weird.”

Following the outrage, Delray Mayor Tom Carney announced on Wednesday that he would attempt to salvage the event, but did not explain how.

“I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me,” he wrote online. “With that, I’d like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled! I cannot go into details now, but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations. For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay!”

These are the natural consequences of reactionary anti-DEI laws—you start with stopping white children from reading Toni Morrison, and before you know it, you’re also banning Irish Americans from having a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington