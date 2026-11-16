Trump Still Crashing Out Over Midterm Elections

O’Reilly is referring to the Alaska Senate race between incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola, in which Republicans have accused Democrats of purposefully attempting to sow confusion on the ballot by running a “Dan J. Sullivan” as an independent alongside their own Dan Sullivan.

Trump preemptively protested the outcome of the race for weeks, calling for a criminal prosecution of Peltola—and for the Justice Department to sue Alaska and block the certification of the vote—if the incumbent Sullivan lost. Trump even went so far as to call for votes for Dan J. Sullivan to go directly to the senator.

While the race has yet to be called, Peltola has pulled away from Sullivan to establish a comfortable lead with 97 percent of the ballots counted.