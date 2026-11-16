Pentagon Scrambles After Hegseth Accused of Ignoring Key Iran Intel

“It was, some people have phrased it as a trailer park,” Ramsbottom said. “The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”

Ramsbottom claimed he repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of the military’s makeshift tactical operations center at Shuaiba port, but was told that the service members stationed there didn’t have to worry about protection.

“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself—all the way down to my level,” Ramsbottom said. He has filed a whistleblower complaint with the House and Senate.