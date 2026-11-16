Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Pentagon Scrambles After Hegseth Accused of Ignoring Key Iran Intel

The defense secretary flubbed handling the deadliest strike on U.S. soldiers in the Iran war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth squints while standing in the sun during an event
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon is scrambling after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was accused of ignoring crucial warnings that led to the deaths of six U.S. military service members. 

Speaking on CBS News’s 60 Minutes Sunday, Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the deadly attack on a U.S. base at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, accused military leadership of ignoring warnings that the base was not fortified for aerial attacks.

“It was, some people have phrased it as a trailer park,” Ramsbottom said. “The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”

Ramsbottom claimed he repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of the military’s makeshift tactical operations center at Shuaiba port, but was told that the service members stationed there didn’t have to worry about protection. 

“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself—all the way down to my level,” Ramsbottom said. He has filed a whistleblower complaint with the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported Sunday that a group of senior American military officers claim that U.S. military leadership ignored repeated warnings about a drone attack on that same U.S. base. Several of the officers who attempted to sound the alarm on the attacks have since been fired or forced into early retirement. 

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told The Atlantic that it was “disgusting” to suggest that the U.S. military was “unprepared” for the attack. 

“Central Command established the most extensive air defense umbrella in the world over the Middle East,” Parnell said in a statement to the publication. “Make no mistake: The U.S. military has the best offensive and defensive capabilities of any nation on Earth, and we always protect our bases and our people.”

In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump lashed out at the “new people running” 60 Minutes, claiming that the drone attack at Shuaiba port was one of only two successful Iranian drone attacks. 

The Pentagon has consistently downplayed the severity of the strike. U.S. Central Command initially claimed that only five service members had been seriously wounded, but in reality, 30 people were wounded. The day after the attack happened, Hegseth called the strike “a squirter,” and later complained that reporting on the troops killed was a ploy to make the president look bad.  

Not only did the DOD apparently fail to provide the personnel stationed there with the necessary tools to defend themselves, but multiple service members who were injured in the attack say their government also neglected them in the aftermath.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Demands More Money to Fix Flight Issues

The FAA rolled out a new AI system days before flights were grounded.

A line of planes sit on an airport tarmac with the Los Angeles skyline in the background.
Planes sit grounded at LAX in Los Angeles on November 13.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Planes sit grounded at LAX in Los Angeles on November 13.

Artificial intelligence was not to blame for the nationwide grounding of airplanes, says the Federal Aviation Administration.

Instead, government officials say that a router issue was at fault: Problems during a routine router upgrade in Arkansas caused it to ping the FAA’s communications network hundreds of times per second, overwhelming the system and causing difficulties with air traffic communications.

However, not everyone buys the FAA’s explanation. Robert W. Mann Jr., the founder of an airline analysis and consulting firm, told The New York Times, “The idea that you would have a single router take down a national network is just not plausible.”

The timing of the ground stop also came conveniently close to the FAA’s rollout of a new AI system, SMART, an $875 million setup that officials say centralizes data on weather, flight paths, and staffing to help specialists find and fix problems in the sky. SMART was launched nationwide on November 10, three days before flights were grounded across the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that there’s no indication that the new AI system was related to the ground stop, as did the startup that designed the system, Air Space Intelligence.

House Democrats are raising concerns about safety, and asked to audit the SMART system last month.

“Concerningly, the nation’s front line aviation safety workforce apparently had little to no input into SMART’s development and have received limited training and information during the current deployment process,” Democrats on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure said in an October 13 letter. “The use of artificial intelligence within SMART has rightfully raised serious questions about its reliability and safety benefits, particularly on its potential to interfere with decision-making by experienced air traffic controllers or to hallucinate safety-critical information.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is asking for more funding for the FAA, blaming this failure on old equipment.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that $50 billion is needed to upgrade the FAA’s network, but billions have already been spent: President Joe Biden awarded $25 billion over five years as part of a larger infrastructure bill, and $12.5 billion was approved in 2025 to modernize the FAA’s air traffic system.

President Donald Trump finally spoke up about the situation on Sunday morning, two days after the planes were grounded, advocating for further funding.

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS!”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Still Crashing Out Over Midterm Elections

He wants Alaska Democrats to be prosecuted.

Donald Trump throwing up his hands while wearing a suit with a light blue tie in the White House briefing room.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is still whining about his poor midterm election results, posting a clip of a withered Bill O’Reilly threatening Democrats with legal action Monday morning.

“The Democratic Party in Alaska cheated, and in a big way,” conservative commentator O’Reilly said in the clip, which Trump posted without a caption. “And that’s gonna lead to criminal prosecutions.”

O’Reilly is referring to the Alaska Senate race between incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola, in which Republicans have accused Democrats of purposefully attempting to sow confusion on the ballot by running a “Dan J. Sullivan” as an independent alongside their own Dan Sullivan.

Trump preemptively protested the outcome of the race for weeks, calling for a criminal prosecution of Peltola—and for the Justice Department to sue Alaska and block the certification of the vote—if the incumbent Sullivan lost. Trump even went so far as to call for votes for Dan J. Sullivan to go directly to the senator.

While the race has yet to be called, Peltola has pulled away from Sullivan to establish a comfortable lead with 97 percent of the ballots counted.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Propagandist Paid by Russian Government Shows Up at Mar-a-Lago

Lauren Chen is back in the United States—and at the president’s estate.

Lauren Chen holds a cup of coffee while on set
Lauren Chen on the set of Candace on April 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee
Jason Davis/Getty Images
Lauren Chen on the set of Candace on April 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee

Right-wing commentator Lauren Chen—who was a central figure in a 2024 indictment related to conservative influencers getting paid to spread “Russian government messaging”—just received a warm welcome at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” Chen wrote on X, along with multiple fit pics of her at the Citizen Journalist Gala hosted by right-wing activist James O’Keefe at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

X screenshot Lauren Chen @TheLaurenChen First time at Mar-a-Lago ☀️ (selfie)
more selfies

Chen, a Canadian influencer, founded Tenet Media with her husband in 2022, while she was also contributing to Turning Point USA. Two former RT employees were indicted two years later for giving Chen’s company a $10 million contract to inject pro-Russian propaganda into the conservative media landscape. Chen hired Dave Rubin, Tim Pool, and Benny Johnson, among others. The indictment noted that the influencers were paid to put out English-language videos that were “often consistent with Russia’s interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition to core Russian interests.”

Shortly after news of the federal indictment, YouTube removed Tenet Media’s account, Chen was fired from her job with Blaze Media, and she fled the U.S. along with her husband.

“In case anyone has forgotten, Lauren fled the United States in 2024 after the DOJ exposed her for taking millions of dollars from sanctioned Russian entities to hire podcasters to push propaganda to conservatives,” The Scroll’s Park MacDougald wrote online. “She was publicly welcomed back into the United States last year by State Department employee [Joe Rittenhouse] and subsequently invited to the White House Easter Egg Roll. She is now at MAL.”

“Lauren Chen, financed by the Kremlin. ‘First time at Mar-a-Lago,’” journalist and former Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Marek Magierowski said. “It looks like creeping invasion. Congratulations to @SecretService.”

In any other administration, a woman who took money from the Russian government to influence U.S. media being welcomed at the president’s private estate would be a massive scandal. In year two of Trump’s second term, it is merely par for the course.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Mississippi GOP Leader Loses It as Experian Exposes Election Disaster

Michael Watson is freaking out after Experian said no one should use its data for elections, immediately after Mississippi did just that.

Michael Watson smiling
Michael Watson
U.S. Air Force/Andrew Young
Michael Watson

Mississippi’s Senate race was marred by people being wrongly disqualified from the state voter rolls because of bad data, and the Republican secretary of state is having trouble taking responsibility.

Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office used data on expired addresses from the credit agency Experian to purge Mississippi’s voter rolls, even after being warned that the data was unreliable. On Thursday, Watson threatened to sue the credit agency in a deleted social media post, according to Democracy Docket, after Experian told The Atlantic earlier this week that its data shouldn’t have been used for voter records.

“The solution provided at that time consisted of supplemental address information and was not designed or intended to validate voter records,” Experian vice president for corporate communications Scott Anderson said.

In his now-deleted post, Watson claimed that the credit agency was “crawfishing away” from the state, tagging the Election Assistance Commission, an independent government agency that aids states with elections.

“Should we consider a lawsuit?” Watson wrote to the EAC. “They marketed a product for a specific reason and are now saying it wasn’t designed for that reason. More to come …”

Watson posted again the same day, attacking an article by Experian on its website saying that commercial data could be used to improve voter records.

“Since Experian doesn’t like the heat and appears as if they will not stand by their customers, they may want to delete the below piece from their website,” Watson wrote in a post that is still up.

In a statement to Democracy Docket, Watson’s communications director, Elizabeth Jonson, said that “Mississippi was never told the data was only supplemental or that it was not intended for this use.”

But Mississippi Today reported as early as March that Experian’s data was faulty, and a coalition of civil rights groups sent another last-minute warning to Watson’s office four days before the midterms asking him to reinstate people who were kicked off the voter rolls because of Experian’s data. Those warnings went unheeded, and the state’s election results dragged on because thousands of residents were forced to use affidavit ballots, which had to go through extra steps of verification before being counted.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington