Pentagon Scrambles After Hegseth Accused of Ignoring Key Iran Intel
The defense secretary flubbed handling the deadliest strike on U.S. soldiers in the Iran war.
The Pentagon is scrambling after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was accused of ignoring crucial warnings that led to the deaths of six U.S. military service members.
Speaking on CBS News’s 60 Minutes Sunday, Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the deadly attack on a U.S. base at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, accused military leadership of ignoring warnings that the base was not fortified for aerial attacks.
“It was, some people have phrased it as a trailer park,” Ramsbottom said. “The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”
Ramsbottom claimed he repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of the military’s makeshift tactical operations center at Shuaiba port, but was told that the service members stationed there didn’t have to worry about protection.
“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself—all the way down to my level,” Ramsbottom said. He has filed a whistleblower complaint with the House and Senate.
Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported Sunday that a group of senior American military officers claim that U.S. military leadership ignored repeated warnings about a drone attack on that same U.S. base. Several of the officers who attempted to sound the alarm on the attacks have since been fired or forced into early retirement.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told The Atlantic that it was “disgusting” to suggest that the U.S. military was “unprepared” for the attack.
“Central Command established the most extensive air defense umbrella in the world over the Middle East,” Parnell said in a statement to the publication. “Make no mistake: The U.S. military has the best offensive and defensive capabilities of any nation on Earth, and we always protect our bases and our people.”
In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump lashed out at the “new people running” 60 Minutes, claiming that the drone attack at Shuaiba port was one of only two successful Iranian drone attacks.
The Pentagon has consistently downplayed the severity of the strike. U.S. Central Command initially claimed that only five service members had been seriously wounded, but in reality, 30 people were wounded. The day after the attack happened, Hegseth called the strike “a squirter,” and later complained that reporting on the troops killed was a ploy to make the president look bad.
Not only did the DOD apparently fail to provide the personnel stationed there with the necessary tools to defend themselves, but multiple service members who were injured in the attack say their government also neglected them in the aftermath.