Lauren Boebert Defeated by Blue Wave as Democrat Cruises to Victory
The MAGA representative is finally getting kicked out of Congress.
Colorado MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert has been washed away in the blue wave, losing her election to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in a stunning upset that is one of many GOP midterm failures.
Laubacher won with 48.77 percent of the vote, while Boebert had only secured 47.92 percent of the vote when CNN called the race.
Laubacher is a retired two-star United States Navy rear admiral who served on former President Joe Biden’s National Security Council.
Boebert’s tenure in Congress was extremely incendiary. She was a staunch supporter of President Trump and his election denial claims, and was a vocal supporter of the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory community. She is opposed to the LGBTQ community as a whole, and often harassed Representative Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress.
In 2023, Boebert and a male partner were kicked out of a showing of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing, filming, and groping one another. In September, she was the subject of a House ethics complaint for having physical and emotional relationships with three of her own staffers—chief of staff Jeffrey Small, district director Clarice Navarro, and district chief of staff Raven Finegan—and paying them to be quiet about it. Boebert denied the allegations.