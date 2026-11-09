Lauren Boebert Defeated by Blue Wave as Democrat Cruises to Victory

House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to avert Hegseth’s impeachment for nearly two months, canceling votes in September until after the midterm elections because he didn’t have enough votes to defeat the vote. Massie’s resolution at the time was privileged, and had Johnson not dismissed the House early, it would have been voted on within two days.

“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” Massie wrote on X Thursday. “Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials.”

Massie said last Wednesday that Hegseth could avert the vote if he resigned. That may be Hegseth’s plan, as he has called a press conference at the Pentagon Tuesday. He is rumored to be seeking an appointment to Tennessee’s open Senate seat, although Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn has reportedly ruled that out.