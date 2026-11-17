DHS said that Mullin did nothing wrong, despite the optics of him flying to a football game on a government plane while thousands of Americans were deeply inconvenienced by a technical malfunction that the Trump administration is trying to blame on former President Joe Biden.

“Secretary Mullin is required by law to travel on a government airplane. This is to ensure access to secure communications and to comply by his constitutional duty of continuity of government should a national emergency arise,” a DHS spokesperson said to the Post. “Any flight not related to his service as DHS Secretary he pays for personally.”

Mullin was later questioned about the decision Monday morning on CNBC and insisted that he had done nothing wrong or distasteful. He added that there was no business discussed in the private box with Bordelon.