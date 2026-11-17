Mullin Flew to Football Game While Flights Were Grounded
The DHS says that Mullin did nothing wrong.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took a government plane from Washington, D.C. to the LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday while most Americans had their flights grounded.
The New York Post reported Tuesday that Mullin took flight just barely a day after he and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy awkwardly tried to explain why almost 15,000 people had their flights cancelled or delayed. Mullin was seen at the game in the luxury box of Bollinger Shipping CEO Ben Bordelon, who has received billions of dollars from contracting with Mullin and the DHS.
DHS said that Mullin did nothing wrong, despite the optics of him flying to a football game on a government plane while thousands of Americans were deeply inconvenienced by a technical malfunction that the Trump administration is trying to blame on former President Joe Biden.
“Secretary Mullin is required by law to travel on a government airplane. This is to ensure access to secure communications and to comply by his constitutional duty of continuity of government should a national emergency arise,” a DHS spokesperson said to the Post. “Any flight not related to his service as DHS Secretary he pays for personally.”
Mullin was later questioned about the decision Monday morning on CNBC and insisted that he had done nothing wrong or distasteful. He added that there was no business discussed in the private box with Bordelon.
“Can you really be this big of an off the job jerk @SecMullinDHS? Can we please get a real DHS Secretary who isn’t just there for the perks?” former Virginia GOP Representative Barbara Comstock wrote on X Tuesday morning. “Hanging in a luxury suite of a shipping company with celebs while the little people stuck sleeping on floors in airports? Get outta there! Resign if you have any decency.”
Mullin joins FBI Director Kash Patel as a Trump administration official criticized for his use of government air transportation. Patel was placed under investigation by top Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee in December after he took multiple leisure trips in a $60 million government jet.