She’s not the only Democrat who’s received a warning from the DOJ: Representative Robert Garcia, the next chair of the House Oversight Committee, was told last week that the administration was “monitoring” Democrats’ potential investigations, and that some of the inquiries could constitute criminal behavior.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was also threatened via a similar letter from Reitz for reaching out to more than a dozen undisclosed donors to the White House ballroom.

The threat related to Warren preserving records mirrors Warren’s own requests to top Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke, asking that she preserve documents related to the ballroom funding. But Warren and other congressional Democrats have good reason to follow the money: Donors to Trump’s ballroom have already begun to cash in, with 14 donors raking in more than $50 billion in government contracts so far.