DOJ Threatens Elizabeth Warren Over Trump Investigations
Stop asking questions or else.
The Department of Justice sent Senator Elizabeth Warren a warning letter, saying that she could face “significant legal consequences” if she doesn’t preserve records related to investigations into President Donald Trump, The Guardian reported.
The letter, sent by U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, said that Warren appeared “eager to wield [her] future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates.” Warren is expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee next year, and recently signaled that she will begin investigating people within the Trump administration for corruption.
She’s not the only Democrat who’s received a warning from the DOJ: Representative Robert Garcia, the next chair of the House Oversight Committee, was told last week that the administration was “monitoring” Democrats’ potential investigations, and that some of the inquiries could constitute criminal behavior.
Senator Richard Blumenthal was also threatened via a similar letter from Reitz for reaching out to more than a dozen undisclosed donors to the White House ballroom.
The threat related to Warren preserving records mirrors Warren’s own requests to top Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke, asking that she preserve documents related to the ballroom funding. But Warren and other congressional Democrats have good reason to follow the money: Donors to Trump’s ballroom have already begun to cash in, with 14 donors raking in more than $50 billion in government contracts so far.