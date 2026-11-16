Stephen Miller Is Already Planning For After Trump
The new White House chief of staff has made a powerful ally for the future.
Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller have reportedly become much closer in the second Trump administration, reports The Wall Street Journal. Together, the duo is one of the most powerful influences on policy in Washington.
Now that Miller has been made White House chief of staff, he and Rubio will have even more sway over the president. Miller’s xenophobic views and extreme approach to immigration enforcement certainly didn’t help Republicans in the midterms, but despite that, President Donald Trump seems to be doubling down on Miller’s brutal, racist tactics.
Rubio, meanwhile, has a lot of influence in his dual role as secretary of state and national security adviser, and knows how to sell potentially controversial policies. Together, the two men have cooked up some of the most brazen foreign policy moves of the last two years: the plan to seize Greenland, the likely illegal deadly boat strikes, and the abduction of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, according to the Journal.
For anyone who knows Rubio and Miller’s history, their close relationship may come as a surprise: The two initially butted heads when Rubio was working on immigration reform and Miller was an adviser to Republican Senator Jeff Sessions. Miller reportedly worked fiercely to undermine Rubio, and called him an “extremist who wants unlimited immigration.”
However, during the second Trump administration, Rubio has reportedly done all he can to enforce Miller’s hardline immigration crackdown, and personally flew to El Salvador to negotiate a deal to send U.S. deportees to the country’s megaprison, where many have suffered abuse.
Maybe Miller is angling for a position in a future Rubio presidency, or maybe he’s just smitten by Rubio’s commitment to mass deportation, but the two men are closer than ever: Miller’s wife refers to them as “besties,” and the pair even spend family gatherings together.