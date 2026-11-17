This certainly appears preemptive, as a slew of Democrats have already promised to bring multiple people in and adjacent to the Trump administration to testify before Congress—which Scharf has already commented on. Last week, he stated that any members of Congress who “harass, threaten and deter dedicated members of the Administration from further service,” will be subpoenaed, and that potential probes into the Trump administration could “cross the line into blatant criminality.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice threatened Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren with “significant legal consequences” if she doesn’t preserve records related to investigations into President Donald Trump.

“Trump making up rules as he goes won’t stop the Democratic Congress from investigating and holding him accountable,” Representative Rosa DeLauro wrote online Monday responding to Scharf’s memo. “Nice try.”