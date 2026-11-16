The Multimillion Dollar Reason Trump Is Still Backing Nvidia

Why is Trump so keen on Huang? Perhaps because he has money on the line: Trump’s stake in Nvidia swelled to as much as $62 million by the end of August, according to The Washington Post.

This is a big change from the end of 2024, when the president only had somewhere between $615,000 to $1.3 million in Nvidia shares. And the real number could be even bigger, as Nvidia’s share price rose between the end of 2025 and the end of August, partially due to its ability to sell some of its chips to China—which the president permitted.



According to the White House, the president does not control his own stock portfolio. His assets are in a trust managed by his children, and his investment decisions are made by third-party financial institutions. Nvidia is a big chunk of most investment indexes, so it follows that Nvidia would be a big chunk of Trump’s investments as well.