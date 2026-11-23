In a statement, the board claimed that it was “confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” Many of the country’s elected officials, however, did not share the same feeling.

“You gotta be kidding me!” remarked Texas Senator John Cornyn as he received news of Huang’s reappointment from MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell.

Cornyn followed up separately on X, writing, “No national security risk? Based on what?”