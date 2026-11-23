Republicans Bash Nvidia’s Insane Decision to Bring Back Jensen Huang
Not everyone is as excited about the move as Donald Trump, who apparently personally intervened to make it happen.
American lawmakers are less than thrilled about Jensen Huang’s sudden reappointment atop Nvidia.
Huang resumed his roles as president, chief executive officer, and member of the board Monday morning following a decision by the company’s board of directors, which cited influential conversations with “senior levels of the United States government” as part of its rationale to effectively ignore the billionaire’s scandalous affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
In a statement, the board claimed that it was “confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” Many of the country’s elected officials, however, did not share the same feeling.
“You gotta be kidding me!” remarked Texas Senator John Cornyn as he received news of Huang’s reappointment from MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell.
Cornyn followed up separately on X, writing, “No national security risk? Based on what?”
Nebraska Representative Don Bacon also came down hard on the multitrillion-dollar semiconductor company, arguing that Huang was “compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy.”
“Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang,” Bacon posted on X. “Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China. We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible.”
Prior to his unexpected return, Huang had agreed to meet with several congressional bodies to explain the details of his relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset. Huang is still scheduled to appear for closed-door interviews on December 1, and to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee at a yet-to-be determined date.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren described Huang’s rehire as “reckless” in a conversation with Reuters, adding that the decision does not change the reality that Huang and Nvidia’s board and executives are expected to provide answers to Congress regarding its compliance with U.S. exports.
“The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement,” Warren said. “Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk.”
Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts similarly condemned Huang’s reappointment, sharing his anecdotal experience on X: “I’ve served on a public company board. His behavior does not support reinstatement.”
“Nvidia’s decision today doesn’t excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress. It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips,” Ricketts continued. “I look forward to Mr. Huang coming to the Senate in December.”
Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell slammed the company’s decision to move forward without that critical information—and before finishing its own internal investigation.
“Nvidia’s board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him,” she noted on X. “There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers.”
In a post on Truth Social Monday morning, Donald Trump claimed that Nvidia’s board had “made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO.”
“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump said. “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure.”
Nvidia’s stock spiraled in the weeks after Huang was ousted from the company he co-founded, rattling the U.S. economy with it. But Trump’s interest in Nvidia stems beyond the broad scope of the economy: The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed that he purchased between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock earlier this year.
“The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high and probably for some fucking donation to his ballroom,” posted Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego.
The White House was apparently proud to share news of Trump’s intimate involvement in the process, which basically amounted to the president personally overstepping an existing national security threat and an independent company’s internal HR concerns to restabilize the stock market and benefit of his own pocketbook.
“President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told Semafor’s Rohan Goswami.
This story has been updated.