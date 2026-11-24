“Happy Easter—He is Risen indeed!” Rollins wrote to some 100,000 staffers at the Department of Agriculture from her official government email address at the time. “Today we celebrate the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind.

“And so, like the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for.”

But her proselytizing was far from kosher. Last week, U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco ruled that Rollins’s messages violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause, as Rollins had not only used her position to assume that Christianity was the shared faith of USDA workers but also had effectively leveraged her position within the federal government to spread the word of Jesus. In doing so, Rollins blatantly violated a USDA memorandum on religious expression in the workplace that passed under her purview.