Trump Sec. Says She’ll Fight to Keep Sending Weird Religious Emails
A judge already determined that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins violated the First Amendment with her messages.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins clearly doesn’t understand the First Amendment.
The devout Christian told Fox News Tuesday that she plans to appeal a recent judicial decision that deemed her Jesus-laden, agency-wide messages unconstitutional.
“We’re gonna fight it all the way to the Supreme Court,” Rollins said. “Obviously our Constitution—it’s not freedom from religion, it’s freedom of religion.
“Democrats and Republicans through the decades have relied on their faith. As a leader in this country, I’ll never stop doing that,” she added.
At issue was an incredibly on-the-nose email Rollins sent on April 5 commemorating Easter.
“Happy Easter—He is Risen indeed!” Rollins wrote to some 100,000 staffers at the Department of Agriculture from her official government email address at the time. “Today we celebrate the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind.
“And so, like the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for.”
But her proselytizing was far from kosher. Last week, U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco ruled that Rollins’s messages violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause, as Rollins had not only used her position to assume that Christianity was the shared faith of USDA workers but also had effectively leveraged her position within the federal government to spread the word of Jesus. In doing so, Rollins blatantly violated a USDA memorandum on religious expression in the workplace that passed under her purview.
Citing language from the memorandum, Thompson declared that Rollins “cannot create a hostile work environment through persistent unwelcome advances,” “cannot use official authority to pressure subordinates,” and must stop if a colleague requests she do so.
But the note was just one of many breaches by the Trump administration of America’s long-standing religious freedom. Weeks into his second term, Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the official White House Faith Office, led by televangelist pastor Paula White-Cain. That same week, Trump issued another executive order to “end the anti-Christian weaponization of government.”
Months later, in July, the Office of Personnel Management issued a similar memo, effectively allowing federal employees to attempt to convert their colleagues in the workplace and encourage them to pray in the workplace. The Department of Labor also established its own faith office, where its religious leader, Kenneth Wolfe, hosts monthly worship services.
The evangelical effusions have been unabashed and shameless. In January, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. and the senior adviser on faith and community outreach at USDA—Alveda King—told DOL employees that “we have different denominations, different faiths, and some have no faith.”
“Those are the ones I would be more concerned about,” King emphasized.
In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Americans to pray “every day” on their knees “in the name of Jesus Christ.” Government employees have disclosed that the hyperfixation on Christianity has made the federal government a very uncomfortable place to work, spurring an environment in which staffers fear religion-based retaliation.