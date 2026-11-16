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Surprise! You’re Never Seeing a Dollar From Trump’s Tariff Refunds

They’re going straight to executives’ pockets.

New York city buildings in front of an overcast sky
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wealthy corporations are using their hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff refunds to enrich themselves instead of returning it to the consumers who actually footed the bill.

Companies like Black & Decker, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Titleist all received massive refunds after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s retaliatory “Liberation Day” global tariffs, collectively receiving about $170 billion. New reporting from ProPublica shows that instead of returning that wealth back to the consumers who were hit with rising prices, they’ll be sending that cash to their own executives for bonuses—even as Trump’s tariffs cost the average household around $1,000 last year.

Rewarding already well-off executives for a failed government policy that hurt consumers more than it hurt their companies is plainly unjust—so much so that some of the companies that received refunds, like Black & Decker ($298 million) are being sued to force them to pay out the refund to consumers. It’s unlikely that the suit will be successful.

“The Republican economy in a nutshell: higher prices, fewer jobs for working people and big bonuses and stock buybacks for Republican billionaire donors,” Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore wrote on Monday.

The Trump administration has had trouble even admitting that tariffs are a tax on the consumer, and President Trump himself encouraged companies like Walmart to “eat the costs” of the tariffs without charging consumers more. Now those companies are rewarding the executives who suffered least. This is your money, not theirs.

“Executive bonuses are probably the least just way to use this money because it wasn’t anything the executives did that they should be rewarded for. It was a government mistake that resulted in a refund,” Syracuse corporate law professor Gregory Germain told ProPublica. “It really explains why it’s so important for the government, when they’re doing something like this, to think it through to make sure consumers don’t pay extra money and not get it back… It wasn’t the executive that triggered that extra profit, so why should their compensation go up?”

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Here’s What Trump Was Doing While the FAA Imploded

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t coming up with a plan to fix the FAA.

Wind blows up the back of Donald Trump's hair as he walks toward Air Force One
Win McNamee/Getty Images

What was President Donald Trump doing during his administration’s massive screw-up that halted air travel nationwide and sparked panic over cyberattacks?

Trump spent his Friday evening huddled in the Oval Office with his buddy actor Jon Voight, two people familiar with the meeting told The Atlantic. Then, Trump called a series of powerful figures in Hollywood to discuss legislation intended to revitalize the entertainment industry. One of the players the president phoned asked if his attention would be better spent on the major meltdown at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Shortly after those calls, Trump posted on Truth Social about the “unbelievable” popularity of his bipartisan effort to bring entertainment jobs back to the United States. He did not, however, address the nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars until Sunday.

When Trump did eventually address the crisis, it was to shift blame. “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday, begging a (still Republican controlled) Congress to direct more funding to air traffic control.

Trump’s level of distraction has never been more obvious. Amid a national crisis, the president was too busy palling around with a celebrity to do anything. He then spent the whole weekend posting AI-generated slop addressing public perception of the Iran war, the midterm losses, and his White House renovation projects.

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The Multimillion Dollar Reason Trump Is Still Backing Nvidia

The president has money on the line.

Jensen Huang and Donald Trump are seated at a table wearing suits and ties, with a microphone, water, and a cup of soda on the table in front of them. Other people wearing suits are standing behind them but their heads and faces aren't visible.
Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images
Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump

Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang was ousted from the company last week after revelations that he’d had multiple affairs, one of them with a suspected Chinese spy.

But despite the obvious threat to national security, President Donald Trump says he “wouldn’t mind” if Huang were reinstated. “I think he learned a big lesson,” the president said.

Why is Trump so keen on Huang? Perhaps because he has money on the line: Trump’s stake in Nvidia swelled to as much as $62 million by the end of August, according to The Washington Post.

This is a big change from the end of 2024, when the president only had somewhere between $615,000 to $1.3 million in Nvidia shares. And the real number could be even bigger, as Nvidia’s share price rose between the end of 2025 and the end of August, partially due to its ability to sell some of its chips to China—which the president permitted.

According to the White House, the president does not control his own stock portfolio. His assets are in a trust managed by his children, and his investment decisions are made by third-party financial institutions. Nvidia is a big chunk of most investment indexes, so it follows that Nvidia would be a big chunk of Trump’s investments as well.

Trump and Huang have enjoyed a close relationship over the past couple of years, with Huang flying in Air Force One and meeting the president at Mar-a-Lago to urge him to allow Nvidia access to profitable Chinese markets.

And Trump doesn’t seem to mind Huang’s affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed. U.S. officials suspect that Huang is a spy for China, but Trump doesn’t seem convinced: “I don’t know that she was a spy at all,” he said.

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Trump Keeps Posting Weird AI Slop Instead of Talking About FAA Outage

Donald Trump is just posting AI fanfic on his social media.

Donald Trump addresses reporters outside the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump was once again glued to his phone this weekend—but not in any way that could have assisted the public in navigating his administration’s massive Federal Aviation Administration screwup.

The president has posted numerous artificial intelligence–generated clips to his Truth Social accounts since Friday, apparently more fixated on the public perception of the Iran war, the midterm losses, and his White House renovation projects than the nationwide plane ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars.

One Sunday post depicted rows of sloppily generated Air Force troops kneeling and praying on a nondescript tarmac beside a pair of Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft.

Hours earlier, Trump recirculated AI-generated images of Defense Secretary Markwayne Mullin, though that, too, had little to do with the airline industry disaster. Instead, Trump shared fake images of himself holding Mullin’s 15-year-old son Jim, and more fake images of Mullin crying, alongside a story that recounted a story Mullin told during his Senate confirmation hearing in March about his son’s brain injury.

By Monday morning, the president could not offer a great explanation as to why he was so disinterested in the public emergency.

“What do you say to critics who say you are too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airlines are crumbling? Given the fact that Republicans have been in control?” one journalist pressed Trump outside the White House.

“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump said. “You never notice broken windows, obviously when you come, I don’t know.”

Trump then claimed that the White House had 18 broken windows before he began the renovations, and that plaster was falling off the exterior walls.

“It was an embarrassment, and you know it took me 10 minutes a day, because I know great construction people and I know people that can put it back. So the White House is in beautiful shape,” Trump said, briefly reorienting the conversation to the helipad he constructed in time for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in September.

But as the journalist attempted to push Trump on the FAA issue, the president snapped. “Listen to me,” Trump seethed.

“It’s gotten great reviews. And nicest of all will be the ballroom, which people are saying fits like a glove. For 150 years, people have wanted it,” Trump insisted, adding that the “stone was badly broken.”

It was clear that the line of questioning about the FAA was getting on his nerves, as Trump derided the querying reporter as “pathetic.”

“I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape,” Trump said through his teeth.

“The White House was in terrible condition, now it’s in great condition,” he continued. “And losers like you come out and say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country.”

The Trump administration blamed the rare nationwide ground stop on faulty copper wiring and a bum router located in Arkansas. Senior officials denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s AI tools—which were rolled out the day prior—had anything to do with the critical failure.

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Pentagon Scrambles After Hegseth Accused of Ignoring Key Iran Intel

The defense secretary flubbed handling the deadliest strike on U.S. soldiers in the Iran war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth squints while standing in the sun during an event
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon is scrambling after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was accused of ignoring crucial warnings that led to the deaths of six U.S. military service members. 

Speaking on CBS News’s 60 Minutes Sunday, Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the deadly attack on a U.S. base at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, accused military leadership of ignoring warnings that the base was not fortified for aerial attacks.

“It was, some people have phrased it as a trailer park,” Ramsbottom said. “The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”

Ramsbottom claimed he repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of the military’s makeshift tactical operations center at Shuaiba port, but was told that the service members stationed there didn’t have to worry about protection. 

“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself—all the way down to my level,” Ramsbottom said. He has filed a whistleblower complaint with the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported Sunday that a group of senior American military officers claim that U.S. military leadership ignored repeated warnings about a drone attack on that same U.S. base. Several of the officers who attempted to sound the alarm on the attacks have since been fired or forced into early retirement. 

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told The Atlantic that it was “disgusting” to suggest that the U.S. military was “unprepared” for the attack. 

“Central Command established the most extensive air defense umbrella in the world over the Middle East,” Parnell said in a statement to the publication. “Make no mistake: The U.S. military has the best offensive and defensive capabilities of any nation on Earth, and we always protect our bases and our people.”

In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump lashed out at the “new people running” 60 Minutes, claiming that the drone attack at Shuaiba port was one of only two successful Iranian drone attacks. 

The Pentagon has consistently downplayed the severity of the strike. U.S. Central Command initially claimed that only five service members had been seriously wounded, but in reality, 30 people were wounded. The day after the attack happened, Hegseth called the strike “a squirter,” and later complained that reporting on the troops killed was a ploy to make the president look bad.  

Not only did the DOD apparently fail to provide the personnel stationed there with the necessary tools to defend themselves, but multiple service members who were injured in the attack say their government also neglected them in the aftermath.

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