Surprise! You’re Never Seeing a Dollar From Trump’s Tariff Refunds

Rewarding already well-off executives for a failed government policy that hurt consumers more than it hurt their companies is plainly unjust—so much so that some of the companies that received refunds, like Black & Decker ($298 million) are being sued to force them to pay out the refund to consumers. It’s unlikely that the suit will be successful.

“The Republican economy in a nutshell: higher prices, fewer jobs for working people and big bonuses and stock buybacks for Republican billionaire donors,” Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore wrote on Monday.

The Trump administration has had trouble even admitting that tariffs are a tax on the consumer, and President Trump himself encouraged companies like Walmart to “eat the costs” of the tariffs without charging consumers more. Now those companies are rewarding the executives who suffered least. This is your money, not theirs.