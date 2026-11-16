Surprise! You’re Never Seeing a Dollar From Trump’s Tariff Refunds
They’re going straight to executives’ pockets.
Wealthy corporations are using their hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff refunds to enrich themselves instead of returning it to the consumers who actually footed the bill.
Companies like Black & Decker, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Titleist all received massive refunds after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s retaliatory “Liberation Day” global tariffs, collectively receiving about $170 billion. New reporting from ProPublica shows that instead of returning that wealth back to the consumers who were hit with rising prices, they’ll be sending that cash to their own executives for bonuses—even as Trump’s tariffs cost the average household around $1,000 last year.
Rewarding already well-off executives for a failed government policy that hurt consumers more than it hurt their companies is plainly unjust—so much so that some of the companies that received refunds, like Black & Decker ($298 million) are being sued to force them to pay out the refund to consumers. It’s unlikely that the suit will be successful.
“The Republican economy in a nutshell: higher prices, fewer jobs for working people and big bonuses and stock buybacks for Republican billionaire donors,” Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore wrote on Monday.
The Trump administration has had trouble even admitting that tariffs are a tax on the consumer, and President Trump himself encouraged companies like Walmart to “eat the costs” of the tariffs without charging consumers more. Now those companies are rewarding the executives who suffered least. This is your money, not theirs.
“Executive bonuses are probably the least just way to use this money because it wasn’t anything the executives did that they should be rewarded for. It was a government mistake that resulted in a refund,” Syracuse corporate law professor Gregory Germain told ProPublica. “It really explains why it’s so important for the government, when they’re doing something like this, to think it through to make sure consumers don’t pay extra money and not get it back… It wasn’t the executive that triggered that extra profit, so why should their compensation go up?”