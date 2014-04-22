The Republican Party's Plan to Retake the Senate Is Falling Apart

That doesn’t sound like such a long shot. The media narrative about Obamacare seems to have turned a corner since the administration announced eight million signups. Every day, it seems, there is a new survey or report bearing good news about the law. This hasn’t improved the opinion polls yet, but it likely will. After all, support for the law didn’t deteriorate right after the catastrophic launch. It took more than a month to register.

Republicans want to make the midterms a referendum on Obamacare, but that is easier said than done. As Brian Beutler has documented, the law’s recent success has hamstrung Republicans' ability to use it for political gain. Readers and reporters alike seem to be tiring of the story, as you can see from Google's headline trends for “Obamacare” over the past year:





The law was front-page news throughout October and November due to the disastrous launch of Healthcare.gov, the controversy surrounding the Obama's “if you like your plan, you can keep it” promise, and health-care plan cancellations. But then the administration fixed the website and people began signing up for the law, and the number of headlines dropped. For Obamacare to have an impact this fall, Republicans need to maintain the media and public's interest in the law for a long time—and they need that interest to be negative. Millions of people now have insurance because of the law. Millions more have received it through the Medicaid expansion, and the refusal of many Republican governors and legislators to expand it in their states could offer Democrats another political advantage.

The biggest Obamacare story of the summer and fall is likely to be "rate shock": The notion, pushed by conservatives, that health-care premiums will spike for people who buy coverage on their own. The likelihood of this is impossible to predict and will likely vary by state. Some will see large increases and others will not. Before the ACA, the annual changes in premiums were unpredictable, too—sometimes increasing by single digits, sometimes by double digits. Obamacare will undoubtedly take the blame for any large increases in rates this year. Nevertheless, there have been signs the past few days that conservative warnings of massive rate shock may never materialize.

Finally, on the economy, there are signs that the recovery is picking up too. The economic data has improved since a rough first two months of the year. Jobless claims fell to a post-crisis low last week, and for the first time since September 2008, no state has an unemployment rate above nine percent.