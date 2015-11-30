As I shadowed Clinton for a few days and saw her speak with sincerity to black people, I began to wonder if some of her shift on race was also the product of her time as secretary of state. A front seat to the Obama presidency showed her how much animus lurked in the depths of the nation’s racial subconscious, just how brutal and unforgiving the nation can be about the idea of a black man in charge. That understanding has translated into increased compassion for the average black citizen: If this is what America at its worst thinks about an obviously gifted black man—if they fail to create much room in their psyches for a figure who is exceptional by any measure—then what must be the plight of the ordinary Shaquille or Shaniqua making their way in the world? “You’ve got to be thinking all the time, how do we create questions that are rooted in the real life experience of African Americans today?” Clinton had told me in New York. “And present them in a way that gets white Americans to go, ‘Oh. I didn’t know that. I never thought about that. Oh. Well, that’s not right.’” The racial lightbulb seems to have gone on in Clinton’s mind.

Clinton received a rousing ovation as she offered her remarks at the luncheon, proving that at least these particular black people were not preoccupied with the past. And while the forgiveness here sprang from the overlapping dictates of mutual need, it still must have felt good to be back in these good black graces, helped along by time, her service under Obama, and the turning of the political tides in her favor. She sounded genuinely grateful as she spoke, praising the people who had come to hear her for the “continuing work that so many of you have done … to feel that opportunity was there, to find ways to live up to their own God-given potential … knowing that you all have played a role in this: the clergy, business, activists, professionals—all of you. And I really am here today to say thank you.”

Things would be considerably less gracious at a rally later that day in a gymnasium at Clark Atlanta University. There, surrounded by a mostly younger coterie of black leaders—Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, former NBA player Grant Hill, R&B artists Usher and Monica, as well as civil rights legends Andrew Young, C.T. Vivian, and John Lewis, who introduced her—Clinton was at first greeted with great enthusiasm.

“I know that there are differences in the world we live in today,” she began, “and in the challenges we face, but the leaders of the civil rights movement had it right: organizing, mobilizing and politicizing, using nonviolence, using the power of the feelings that come forward—”



As if on cue, nine young activists made their way into the gymnasium, clapping, singing the protest anthem “Hell You Talmbout,” and chanting, “Black lives matter!”

“And yes, they do,” Clinton hastily agreed. “Yes, they do. Yes, they do, and I’m going to talk a lot about that in a minute.”

The activists continued their clamor, but Clinton was undaunted.

“Now, my friends, I am going to get to some very important points that actually prove that black lives do matter and we have to take action together.”

As the activists protested, Clinton preached, offering a remarkable run of ideas that revealed her maturing grasp of the platform the activists proposed:

To all the young people here today, those who are listening, and those who are singing, let me say this: We need you. We need the promise of a rising generation of activists and organizers who are fearless in your advocacy and determination. Actually, a few weeks ago, I sat down with some of the people here. We had a very nice conversation. And they were full of energy and ideas, and they shared some of their experiences with me. And I understand and I appreciate their passion and their urgency. But as I told them then, we have to come together as a nation to make the changes that they are calling for. You know, in that meeting a young woman said they spoke about being outsiders in their own country, and those words broke my heart, coming from someone so young. And they also should stiffen our spines, because life does matter and we need to act like it matters.

Clinton’s rhetoric, powerful as it was, failed to satisfy the protesters. Mayor Reed and Representative Lewis ranged through the crowd, attempting to calm them. They were finally forced to give up and return to join Clinton on the stage, symbolic sentinels of the black political elite.

Clinton was getting her first full blast of the public agitation that BLM activists could marshal. They would not be placated: Unlike the old guard, the BLM movement has no history with Clinton. They owe her nothing. This contrasting response to Clinton underscores a bigger battle: one between advocates of respectability politics who believe that black decency carries its own moral force and may persuade white America to treat black Americans humanely, and advocates of what may be termed subversive indifference—those who strategically ignore the reasons and passions of white America in calculating the merit of political response to black suffering. To be sure, there are many black folk who spurn respectability politics but who nonetheless tout an etiquette of political respect: Preserve the humanity of one’s opponent and listen to the other side as the predicate for social change.

The advocates of respectability politics care about how someone like Clinton feels about them; advocates of the etiquette of respect don’t seek Clinton’s approval, or the approval of the black elite, as much as they seek to pressure Clinton and white America into a dialogue about race on the road to transformation. BLM activists don’t care about either: They neither seek the approval of Clinton—or John Lewis, for that matter—nor are they content merely to talk with the white or black powers that be. To paraphrase Marx, BLM believes that leaders and thinkers have interpreted the world, but the point is to change it. If that means practicing politicus interruptus, then so be it—another conference, white paper, commission, rally, or speech won’t do.

Hillary Clinton has exhibited a greater sophistication about race, increased sensitivity about how blackness is lived in our country.

I am an advocate of the etiquette of respect—primarily because I want to be heard even as I listen to others in the attempt to forge change. Those who confuse this for bloodless civility mistake political kindness for political weakness. It is critical to listen, even if one greatly disagrees, not only to plot further strategy, and to determine if what one argues is agreed to or effectively rebutted, but—and this is equally important—to embody the values one seeks to impart. If the point of interrupting speech is to change behavior—a noble goal—what’s to keep others from practicing the same methods on those who interrupt, of interrupting the interrupters, disrupting the disrupters? As a method of gaining audience, the politics of disruption may be invaluable; as a tool to supply the content of social change, not so much.

There is support for the BLM methods in the old guard. The Reverend Dr. Frederick Haynes, the 55-year-old orator, Dallas megachurch pastor, and social activist who gave the keynote speech at Jackson’s luncheon, sees disruption as a critical method of social resistance that unites, rather than divides, multiple generations of black activists.

“Nothing in this country that has progressed has happened without the politics of disruption,” Haynes told me. “You can go to the Boston Tea Party: That’s the politics of disruption. The ending of slavery was through the politics of disruption. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, that disrupted the psyche of a country that called itself a democracy. I say let’s keep doing it, and let’s hit the Republicans as well, because we do not progress as a people unless we disrupt what is.”

Not all activist ministers agree. At a black community forum with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, held recently at the Holman United Methodist Church in L.A., BLM disrupted the meeting, leading pastor Kelvin Sauls to decry their methods. “There were about 800 people here,” Sauls told the Los Angeles Times, “and 750 of those individuals were silenced because of the disrespect that they have brought to the sanctuary as well as to us as a congregation.”

It remains to be seen whether, in the long run, this sort of direct action at public events will be effective. But there is no denying this point: The palpable discomfort demonstrations produce force our political figures to grapple with new ideas. This is a productive tension.

Consider that Clinton’s message seems tailor-made for BLM activists concerned about white privilege, institutional power, personal culpability, and political prescriptions for substantive change. She was speaking their language, only they never heard her. John Lewis, while acknowledging the need for young activists to make “good trouble,” also said they “have to respect the right of everybody to be heard,” adding that “you do that in a nonviolent, orderly fashion.” The BLM activists, however, believe that without their actions, Clinton may never have addressed the issues they care about.

A new sensitivity to how black people live in this country has elevated Clinton’s standing.

“Disruption is a tactic that will be here for the long run because a lot of times conversations do not happen without pressure,” Avery Jackson, a 20-year-old Morehouse College student, and one of the protesters, told me. “People want a president of the United States who is going to address this, and if they want us to be quiet, they’re going to have to make some change.”

Julius Jones, the BLM activist who’d met with Clinton in New Hampshire, agreed, characterizing these protests as a valid, and considered, tactic. “Some folks wanted us to yell at her. And some folks wanted us to talk to her,” he told me. “There’s a difference between rejecting the politics of respectability and just a respectful conversation. And it’s really important. But I also feel like the way that you get access, the reason why we were able to have a conversation with Hillary Clinton, is directly because of the actions in Seattle,” when BLM activists went after Bernie Sanders.

For Clinton ultimately to be successful in her run for the presidency—and if she’s going to get there with the support of black people, which she will need—she’s going to have to find a way to speak to both the old generation and the new. And she will need to figure out how to get the heart-system dyad right. One way to do that would be to push BLM to find a broader framework for its concerns than just policing. She had met with BLM activists again after New Hampshire, she said, and was impressed when they’d asked: “‘What about housing? What about education? What about community building? What about trying to make it better for more people to have a chance to succeed?’ I think that’s the right direction. You don’t want to get so broad that you lose focus, but you gotta put what you’re really focused on within a broader context. And I felt they were doing that.” And while Clinton believed that BLM was making progress, it is unclear whether the feeling was mutual.

The activists at Clark protested Clinton for nearly 30 minutes, and for nearly 30 minutes Clinton sought to speak over them. The pro-Clinton crowd grew increasingly irritated and offered chants of their own like “let her talk,” until the young people were escorted from the gym.

“I appreciate the congressman and the mayor having my back,” Clinton chuckled as the crowd roared its approval.

She then began to offer details from her criminal justice platform. She called for more responsible policing, saying “the names of young African American men and women cut down too young is a rebuke to us all,” and an end to racial profiling. She argued that citizens with privilege and power had a responsibility to try to see things as others do, admitting earlier that white Americans had “close[d] our eyes to the truth,” believing that “bigotry is largely behind us, that institutionalized racism no longer exists. But as you know so well, despite our best efforts and our highest hopes, America’s long struggle with race is far from finished.”

In her way, Clinton had found that necessary spot, where their calls for changing her heart, and the hearts of white America, dovetailed with her call for altering the system.

Obama never had to face the heat of Black Lives Matter as he ran for office. His slow action on police problems, and his reluctance to confront racial crises, opened a leadership vacuum into which this movement has slipped. Obama has been a big disappointment to many of the black people who, like me, looked to him for leadership. On race, as his conservative opponents like to say about foreign policy, he has led from behind. He has offered lectures about failed black morality but, until recently, avoided embracing race as an issue, for fear that it would damage his ability to “get things done” with the white mainstream.

Which means that Obama has been, until late in his presidency, of little practical use to black folk, the same people who magnified his symbolic value while deflecting attention from his failure to adopt substantive policies to counter, for instance, black unemployment, or persistent intergenerational poverty, or until recently, a criminal justice system that has engulfed the lives of millions of his people. Obama and his fellow Democrats, unlike the BLM activists, have mostly steered safely clear of the folklore of race, the strains of anti-blackness that thread through American history and shape this country’s policies, perspectives, and politics.

Bill Clinton manipulated the racial passions of black folk frustrated at being denied access to the parlors of power. He offered a kind of racial parallelism that suggested—but never delivered—equality between black and white life and privileges. Obama, meanwhile, argued that what was good for America was good for black folk, when exactly the opposite is true: Helping black folk turns out to help America. Tamping down the war on drugs, which targeted black and brown folk, also spared hundreds of thousands of white youth hooked on methamphetamine. Strengthening the social safety net for our most vulnerable black and brown citizens also helped struggling white families hit hard by the recession. Obama’s handsome black face and megawatt smile were enough to blind black folk to the stunning underperformance of his administration on race. If Bill Clinton gave black America bad policy and Obama gave black America no policy, then Hillary Clinton is left only with good policy. She must achieve what her predecessors only promised.

In a sense, Clinton has emerged at precisely what seems like a strikingly unpropitious moment. The boring, the tedious, the serious attention to the small gestures that make big impacts are ill-suited to the unruly temper of the times. But this perceived liability may be her strongest asset to the black masses: She can offer strict attention to policy that unapologetically plays to black needs without ever feeling pressure—as Obama has—to disown, to begrudge the style, of explicit black advance.