On Sunday, January 17, the three Democratic presidential candidates will gather in Charleston, South Carolina, for their fourth of six primary debates. The debate begins at 9 P.M.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will moderate. NBC News’s chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell will also ask questions.

Viewers should expect to see some rigorous sparring between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, following Sanders’s rise in the polls and their recent battles over guns, health care, and regulating Wall Street. Clinton leads Sanders nationally by nine percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics’s poll data average, but they are much closer in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two contests in the primary calendar. Martin O’Malley trails far behind, with 2.3 percent support nationally.

