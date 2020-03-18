It’s Joe Biden’s Party Now

A voter from Rogers Park, IL says “I’ve already been in line for an hour - people are trying to keep 3 feet apart but it’s challenging.”



Another one from same neighborhood, however, says people are standing apart and machines and pens are being wiped down. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 17, 2020

Before last week’s primaries, it seemed possible the coronavirus could reset the Democratic primary. After Tuesday, though, the most significant way in which the crisis will affect the primary will be in escalating calls for its conclusion, coming in the form of demands that Sanders acknowledge the burgeoning reality of the race and end his campaign. Many will cite the need for party unity, as The New Republic’s Walter Shapiro has done. Others will cite public safety: Bernie Sanders is putting lives at risk by continuing his quixotic campaign! (Some pundits are already making that case.) The merits of these arguments notwithstanding, the last two weeks have made clear that the party has consolidated behind Biden, and Sanders should be under no illusion that he’ll somehow pull off some sort of contested convention gambit.

If anything, Biden’s clear path to the nomination will create the urgent need among Democratic Party elites to turn their attention fully toward President Trump and the case against his reelection. Here, too, the coronavirus has produced a golden political opportunity. As The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent reported on Tuesday, extant polling on Trump’s coronavirus response has the president in dire straits: “[O]nly 37 percent of Americans have a good deal of trust in the information Trump tells them about coronavirus,” while “60 percent have little to no trust.” The truth of a pandemic—seen all too rivetingly in increasingly empty streets, shuttered businesses, and daily reports of shocked economic indicators—is potentially the rock around which the Trump administration cannot spin an easy escape.

But if history is any guide, Sanders is unlikely to be concerned with the Democratic Party’s messaging strategies, let alone inclined to quit the race this week. As numerous reports on Tuesday made clear, the dire electoral calculations have not changed Sanders’s private calculus, which is to remain in the race long enough—perhaps for its duration, as he did in 2016—to accrue as many delegates as possible to influence the party platform at the upcoming convention. The looming prospect of other primaries being postponed also creates the tantalizing possibility that with enough time, he might turn his fortunes around—though he came up well short of that goal during Sunday’s debate, which may have been his last and best chance at altering the race’s trajectory.

