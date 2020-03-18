It’s Joe Biden’s Party Now

But if history is any guide, Sanders is unlikely to be concerned with the Democratic Party’s messaging strategies, let alone inclined to quit the race this week. As numerous reports on Tuesday made clear, the dire electoral calculations have not changed Sanders’s private calculus, which is to remain the race long enough—perhaps for its duration, as he did in 2016—to accrue as many delegates as possible to influence on the party platform at the upcoming convention. The looming prospect of other primaries being postponed also creates the tantalizing possibility that with enough time, he might turn his fortunes around—though he came up well short of that goal during Sunday’s debate, which may have been his last and best chance at altering the race’s trajectory.



Beyond these concerns, Sanders may simply heed what he hears as a higher calling. As his campaign’s national co-chair, Nina Turner, told reporters on Monday, this presidential race is “the culmination of [his] life’s work,” and in all likelihood it will be the last time he’ll command the political stage from such dizzying heights. The coming days (or weeks... or months...) are the final ones in which he’ll have any chance in pushing Biden further left, toward bolder plans for addressing society’s deepest ills. Here, too, the current crisis provides a launching point for Sanders. As The New Republic’s Libby Watson noted, it seemed “as if it took the coronavirus crisis to spur Biden to take up the sort of policy planning that his fellow Democratic competitors have long made a feature of their campaigns,” and that what policies Biden has put forward do not contend with the reality that this pandemic is currently rewriting.



It’s interesting to consider how this primary might have gone if it had begun during, or in the wake of, the coronavirus crisis, as opposed to being violently interrupted by it. Certainly, recent events have gone a long way to revealing the cracks in American society that Sanders has tried throughout his two presidential runs to clarify, from the yawning gaps in our health care system to the precariousness of America’s working class. Many of the solutions being put forth—and upon which, perhaps, we may ultimately settle—bear the imprimatur of the political radical: direct payments to citizens, bailouts for small businesses, and medical interventions covered by the government.

More broadly, there is the very real chance that America will emerge from the coronavirus crisis in a place that’s dramatically different from where it was even weeks ago, amid the need to rebuild our economy, rapidly re-employ millions of Americans, and hold our leaders accountable for sleepwalking into a public health crisis. And these are just the immediate concerns of what will likely be a haggard nation. As Matt Stoller argued in Wired, the pandemic has potentially brought America to cusp of a radical reimagining of how we perceive the nature of affluence in our society. “It means recognizing that wealth, real wealth, is not defined by accounting games on Wall Street,” he wrote, “but the ability to meet the needs of our own people.”